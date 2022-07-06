ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

At least 220 shot and killed in U.S. gun violence over July 4 holiday weekend

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 220 people were killed and nearly 570...

Vonnee D
2d ago

YEP AND MOST NOT REPORTED, WOULD THUS TELL YOU ITS THE BIG BLUE CITY OF IMMORALS, like we don't already know that.

CBS News

Law enforcement expert calls accused parade shooter a "calculated, smart person"

Police released a surveillance image showing the accused Highland Park, Illinois parade shooter leaving the scene disguised in women's clothing to help him blend in with the crowd. Larry Barton, PhD, a threat consultant who also teaches at the FBI Academy, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBS News about what the suspect's alleged moves tell us about his motivations.
TheDailyBeast

Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Kill Nine People in Just One Florida County Over the Weekend

A batch of either marijuana or cocaine laced with fentanyl claimed the lives of nine people between 34 and 60 in a northern Florida county between Friday and Tuesday, police said. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. Seven of the deaths were confirmed and police say the other two under investigation are likely to have the same cause. The deaths came after four people went into cardiac arrests and six were intubated, authorities said. “This is a first,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson told the Tallahassee Democrat. The local sheriff’s office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency both pledged to keep investigating who sold the drugs. “I have not heard of any opioid poisoning here in the county as it relates to fentanyl,” Sheriff Morris A. Young said. “But on Friday, it was very apparent that it was here in the county, and we had about 15 calls related to it.”
Daily Mail

Tucker Carlson pins Highland Park shooting on 'lectures from women on male privilege' while furious Bill O'Reilly attributes atrocity to 'minority gangs which, like drug gangs and drug crime, you'll never stop'

Fox News hosts past and present weighed in on Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., attributing women lecturing men on 'privilege' and government officials not prosecuting crimes because they're committed by 'minority gangs' as reason these atrocities keep happening. On Tuesday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said women going...
Fox News

Highland Park shooting attack: There is 'something very troubling' about suspect's parents, Ted Williams says

Fox News contributor and former D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams on Wednesday called for an investigation into the parents of the suspect accused of killing at least seven and injuring dozens more at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, telling Fox News that there is "something very troubling" about their past handling of the 21-year-old's violent tendencies leading up to the massacre.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Reports: Law enforcement officers shoot man on West Virginia highway

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — Several law enforcement authorities shot a man on a federal highway in West Virginia, news outlets reported Wednesday, and video of the shooting was circulating on social media.Authorities did not release details or respond to requests for more information.In the video, the man walks onto the four-lane freeway near the city of Beckley while holding what appears to be a handgun. At least a half-dozen law enforcement officers are in pursuit with their guns drawn. The man alternately points the object in his hand at his head and raises it in the air several times while facing the officers and then turning his back and walking away.An officer shoots the man, who falls to the ground. Then authorities fire several more times, even as he lies unresponsive.The West Virginia State Police, Raleigh County Sheriff's Department and the Fayette County Sheriff's Department did not return calls from The Associated Press seeking comment Wednesday.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Eric Holder Displays Injuries: Report

Days after it was reported that Eric Holder had been attacked in jail, new photos of his injuries have surfaced. We're in the thick of Holder's trial as he stands accused of shooting and killing Nipsey Hussle at point-blank range. The death of the late rapper and activist created a movement that reverberates through Hip Hop until today, and rather quickly, Holder was located and arrested.
CBS Chicago

Father hid son in dumpster during Highland Park shooting

Alexander Sandoval and his family were among many gathered along a parade route in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday for the Independence Day parade. Then deadly chaos erupted. "We saw people fall to the ground and people run," Sandoval told Reuters. That's when he picked up his son and younger brother and ran. They tried to break into a store for cover, but to no avail. Officials said on Tuesday that the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, shot at paradegoers from a nearby rooftop with a high-powered rifle. Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured. Investigators believe that...
CBS Minnesota

Man charged in St. Paul shooting says victim wasn't his target

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Officials have charged a man in the shooting death of 59-year-old Jeffrey Foss, who was found dead on the 600 block of Dale Street North on July 1.The defendant, Payton Wood, 22, was charged with second-degree murder after he says he accidentally shot and killed Foss.Officers arrived at Dale Street North to find a single 9mm casing in an alley entrance and a garden with picnic tables nearby. The picnic tables were littered with empty alcohol bottles, white plastic cups, empty cigarette packages and cigarette butts.While officers were examining the scene, they were approached by a man who...
Washington Examiner

Black man brutally assaults three white women in Philadelphia: Why haven’t hate crime charges been filed?

Three white women were randomly and brutally assaulted by a black man in Philadelphia last week. The video of the violent attack has gone viral. The beating was unprovoked, and many feel it should be considered a hate crime. Yet, so far, Philadelphia authorities have been reluctant to treat it as such, and many are wondering if it is because the victims are white.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State Where The Most People Are Killed By Guns

Mass shootings have been on the front pages of newspapers and on TV coverage regularly for months. According to the Gun Violence Archive, over 9,000 people have died from gun violence so far this year. The gun control debate has gone back to Congress, but few people think new, weak laws will solve the problem. […]
