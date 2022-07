Detail of the New Mexico Correction Department logo painted on a wall inside the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) Restrictions on personal mail for people incarcerated in New Mexico prisons have not had any effect on drug use, according to legislative analysts, even though state prison officials said the new policy was meant to prevent drugs from getting inside. And the contractor that processes the mail has likely made over $100,000 so far.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO