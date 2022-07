The first protest I ever attended was during the 2005 Maine Won’t Discriminate campaign. I was 21 years old and painfully aware that in the State of Maine I could be legally fired for being a homosexual. I still have the green Maine Won’t Discriminate button that I wore throughout that entire election season and, in the years since, I have been to more protests and rallies than I can count. But it took me a few years to realize that going to protests isn’t enough, we have to be involved in regular local action.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO