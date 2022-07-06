Step inside Freddie Gibbs’ explosive Space Rabbit tour

The Roots have consistently elevated music and culture as one of the most influential and impactful hip-hop collectives of all time. Founded by Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum group went from rapping on Philadelphia corners all the way to gigs at The White House, a longtime stint as the “house band” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and billing atop their own annual festival The Roots Picnic. Among numerous classics, they changed hip-hop forever with 1999’s platinum Things Fall Apart—which Rolling Stone named one of the “500 Greatest Albums of All Time” and Pitchfork graded “9.4-out-of-10.” Their GRAMMY® Awards include “Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group” for “You Got Me,” “Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance” for “Hang On in There,” and “Best R&B Album” for Wake Up. As a live phenomenon, The Roots made history as the “first hip-hop group to perform at Lincoln Center,” and Rolling Stone lauded them as one of the “Twenty Greatest Live Acts in the World.” Black Thought and Questlove served as executive producers of the acclaimed AMC documentary series, Hip-Hop: The Songs That Shook America and also launched their own film and television production company Two One Five Entertainment and locked down a first-look deal with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Universal Television. With their twelfth full-length album on the horizon, The Roots level up again and bring the whole culture with them.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO