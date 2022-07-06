ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Step inside Freddie Gibbs’ explosive Space Rabbit tour

By Jerry Buttles
Alternative Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreddie Gibbs is an artist with uncompromising ambition. His versatility and hunger to continue striving toward bigger and better...

www.altpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pdxpipeline.com

Win Tickets ($120): Grammy Winners The Roots @ Pioneer Courthouse Square | w/ Deena Bee, Hip Hop

The Roots have consistently elevated music and culture as one of the most influential and impactful hip-hop collectives of all time. Founded by Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum group went from rapping on Philadelphia corners all the way to gigs at The White House, a longtime stint as the “house band” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and billing atop their own annual festival The Roots Picnic. Among numerous classics, they changed hip-hop forever with 1999’s platinum Things Fall Apart—which Rolling Stone named one of the “500 Greatest Albums of All Time” and Pitchfork graded “9.4-out-of-10.” Their GRAMMY® Awards include “Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group” for “You Got Me,” “Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance” for “Hang On in There,” and “Best R&B Album” for Wake Up. As a live phenomenon, The Roots made history as the “first hip-hop group to perform at Lincoln Center,” and Rolling Stone lauded them as one of the “Twenty Greatest Live Acts in the World.” Black Thought and Questlove served as executive producers of the acclaimed AMC documentary series, Hip-Hop: The Songs That Shook America and also launched their own film and television production company Two One Five Entertainment and locked down a first-look deal with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Universal Television. With their twelfth full-length album on the horizon, The Roots level up again and bring the whole culture with them.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
KOIN 6 News

The Record Pub to open its doors in Portland this month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A record store that sells beer? That’s the exact concept three Portlanders thought of during the COVID-19 pandemic and are now making their dream a reality. Chris Metz, Andy Clark and Dave Charbonneau are all owners of the Record Pub, located at 6034 S.E....
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Gibbs
KOIN 6 News

10 burger spots to check out in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re in the mood for a burger this week, the Rose City has plenty of restaurants to choose from. KOIN 6 News put together a list of burger spots with classics and new takes on the American food staple. Below, you’ll find 10 restaurants in the Portland area, whether you’re in looking for a vegan or classic cheeseburger.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman recalls helping man shot in NE Portland shooting

Athletes from all over the world are arriving in Oregon for the 2022 World Athletics Championships. The French national team is currently training at Linfield College. A Portland-based national community art initiative is showing the impact of gun violence through their Soul Box Project. Rose City Vintage Market returns to...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Dutch Bros Gut Punch

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I love Dutch Bros., mainly for the chill, friendly peeps who work there and for the somewhat non-corporate vibe (yes, I know it's a big corporation). But yesterday was a gut punch, when one of the young workers started screeching angrily at a woman sifting through a garbage can for something to drink and eat. There was no mess, and the (older) woman seemed pretty hurt and shamed by the Dutch Bros. employee yelling at her "Get OUT OF OUR GARBAGE!" and then laughing openly about it with her co-workers. The woman silently walked away with her head down.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Step Inside#Ballroom#Crime#Space Rabbit#Soul Sold Separately
WWEEK

Connie Carley, Co-Founder of PassinArt, Has Died

PassinArt, Portland’s longest-running and most influential Black theater company, has announced that Constance G. “Connie” Carley, its legendary co-founder and managing director, has died. The company reported that Carley had passed away in a statement posted on the PassinArt Facebook page. “With broken hearts and sadness, PassinArt:...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Charming Floating Home on Sauvie Island

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a floating home on the edge of Sauvie Island. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
kptv.com

Portland nonprofit holds ‘DIY Cooling Workshop’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Summer is here and while temperatures have been mild, things can always heat back up at any moment. To make sure everyone stays safe, two local nonprofits are holding a cooling workshop. Community Energy Project and Energy Trust of Oregon hosted the free workshop today...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy