ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Floods Albert Lea

By TJ Leverentz
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - A line of severe thunderstorms flooded Albert Lea Tuesday night. The National Weather Service Twin Cities reported the storm dumped over two inches of...

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Flash flooding causes significant damage in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- Albert Lea residents are cleaning up after flash flooding caused significant damage Tuesday night.More than 6 inches of rain fell in two hours in the town of 18,000 people in southern Minnesota. In some areas, people waited out the storm inside businesses as their vehicles slowly became submerged in water. While the cleanup on the streets happened quickly, some homes and businesses are going to be dealing with water damage inside for a while. WCCO spoke with a homeowner, Talietha Callahan, who shared video on Facebook of motorists attempting to drive through a flooded Frank Avenue, which is on the south side of town.Callahan said it started raining around 9 p.m. and within 45 minutes, her house was surrounded by water.  She said the water got close enough to her home to ruin her garden, but she feels lucky it didn't go into her home. Callahan said the water went away within a few hours. 
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM CDT Tuesday

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for parts of Southern Minnesota and North Iowa including Albert Lea and Mason City. An extension is rather likely sometime later today. Stay tuned to the weather today. Severe wind and heavy rain is the major concern.
MASON CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Storms cause damaging winds and flash flooding Tuesday evening

(ABC 6 News) - Severe weather Tuesday evening brought damaging winds and flash flooding across the area. According to Chief Meteorologist Christ Kuball, radar estimates of 2-5" of rain and reports of urban street flooding in areas and localized flash flooding is still possible. A car stalled out in flood...
ALBERT LEA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

What Happens When a Semi Smashes Into a MnDOT Vehicle in Minnesota

It recently happened along I-90 in Minnesota, when a semi smashed right into a Minnesota Department of Transportation vehicle. The damage is intense. Looking at the photos, it's tough to believe that both drivers in this recent crash suffered only minor injuries. The result could have been much worse, as MnDOT noted in a recent post on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Iowa State
County
Freeborn County, MN
City
Albert Lea, MN
State
Minnesota State
KDHL AM 920

Changes Coming to Hwy. 14 Between Rochester and Byron

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Changes are coming to a pair of intersections along Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron. MnDOT announced Thursday that by mid-August motorists will no longer be able to cross Hwy. 14 at the intersections of Olmsted County Rd. 44 and 7th St. NW. A MnDOT press release says the changes are part of an effort to improve the safety of the Hwy. 14 corridor west of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
WHO 13

Derecho leaves some crops in Kossuth County flattened

ALGONA, Iowa — Storms which rolled across Iowa Tuesday did some damage around Algona and in northern Kossuth County. The high winds downed branches all over town. One giant branch landed on the car of Brian Wilson, News Director at KLGA. The branch damaged his car so bad it wasn’t able to be driven. Charissa Mueller, […]
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
KDHL AM 920

Independence Day Severe Weather Possible in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Fireworks may not be the only reason to keep an eye on the sky in Rochester this 4th of July. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in La Crosse are predicting possibly strong thunderstorms could track across the Rochester area Monday morning. Another round of storms capable of producing hail, damaging winds and heavy rain could fire by the afternoon and evening.
ROCHESTER, MN
mystar106.com

Minnesota man arrested after three-county vehicle pursuit through north-central Iowa

MASON CITY — A St. Paul Minnesota man has been arrested after a pursuit through three north-central Iowa counties Wednesday that reached speeds of 126 miles per hour. A criminal complaint states 31-year-old Paul Brooks was stopped for speeding on Interstate 35 in Wright County. Brooks then fled the stop with a pursuit lasting through Wright, Franklin and Cerro Gordo counties. Besides reaching a top speed of 126 miles per hour, he also is accused of going 113 miles per hour in a marked road work zone.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Severe Thunderstorms#Flash Flood Warning#The Albert#The Mayo Clinic
KCCI.com

Tuesday night storm damage destroys truck in Iowa

ALGONA, Iowa — The KCCI Storm Team 8 crew was near Algona on Tuesday night in far north central Iowa. Footage of a tree that fell onto a man's truck in that area can be seen in the video above. The owner of the truck spoke about the damage...
ALGONA, IA
KDHL AM 920

Man Tubing on Zumbro River Was Missing For More Than 6 Hours

Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending to a search for a missing man in Dodge County this morning. Sheriff Scott Rose says the search was launched shortly after midnight after the Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a person missing in the Zumbro River. The caller reported that a group of people had been tubing on the river and one person got separated from the others have failed to show up at their destination point. Other members of the group searched for several hours before contacting the authorities.
MANTORVILLE, MN
KAAL-TV

3 injured in crash near Pine Island Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) - Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash near Pine Island Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 6:16 a.m. on Highway 52 and County 11 Boulevard in Goodhue County. The Minnesota State Patrol said Nyarehr James Malith, 22 of Austin, was driving south on Highway 52...
PINE ISLAND, MN
KDHL AM 920

Crash Near Rochester Airport Injures Two

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle collision near the Rochester International Airport sent two people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened along Hwy. 30 at Helgerson Dr. SW. The State Patrol crash report says 32-year-old Heidi Haugen of Austin was traveling east on Hwy. 30 and 78-year-old Jeanette Grinager of Eyota was heading west on Hwy. 30. The two vehicles collided in the intersection with Helgerson Dr.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KARE

'Items recovered' in search for missing girl along Mississippi River

A discovery during a search in central Minnesota for a missing six-year-old girl has triggered a request for the public's help. Elle Ragin, of Northfield, has not been seen since June 19. Police believe that Elle's mother, 39-year-old Lisa Wade, may have been involved in her disappearance before she died.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KDHL AM 920

Man Rescued from Mower County Grain Bin (Update)

Dexter, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 7-5-22 12:27 p.m. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik said crews were able to get the man out of the grain bin. He was brought to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Original Story: Mower County first responders are working to free...
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Fleckenstein Bluffs Park is Nearing Completion

Paul Penansky, Faribault Parks and Recreation Director tells KDHL the Fleckenstein Bluffs Park has a few finishing touches before it's August dedication. The Rice County Historical Society is planning a Fleck's Travaganza the weekend of August 19th through the 21st. In addition to the dedication of the park the car...
FARIBAULT, MN
KCCI.com

Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamations for 4 Iowa counties

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four Iowa counties are now under a state disaster proclamation due to this week's severe weather. Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Emmet, Hancock, O'Brien and Winnebago in northern Iowa. That proclamation allows those counties to use state resources for disaster clean-up. It...
IOWA STATE
KEYC

Amboy woman suffers life-threatening injuries from Mankato crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An Amboy woman suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash in Mankato Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that 69-year-old Carol Jean Gramentz was traveling the wrong way on the eastbound Highway 14 ramp when the vehicle she was driving collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram that was northbound on Highway 22.
MANKATO, MN
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy