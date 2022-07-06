ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Floods Albert Lea

By TJ Leverentz
KFIL Radio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - A line of severe thunderstorms flooded Albert Lea Tuesday night. The National Weather Service Twin Cities reported the storm dumped over two inches of...

kfilradio.com

KFIL Radio

What Happens When a Semi Smashes Into a MnDOT Vehicle in Minnesota

It recently happened along I-90 in Minnesota, when a semi smashed right into a Minnesota Department of Transportation vehicle. The damage is intense. Looking at the photos, it's tough to believe that both drivers in this recent crash suffered only minor injuries. The result could have been much worse, as MnDOT noted in a recent post on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Independence Day Severe Weather Possible in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Fireworks may not be the only reason to keep an eye on the sky in Rochester this 4th of July. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in La Crosse are predicting possibly strong thunderstorms could track across the Rochester area Monday morning. Another round of storms capable of producing hail, damaging winds and heavy rain could fire by the afternoon and evening.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Man Reportedly in Critical Condition After Rochester Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is believed to be in critical condition after crashing a motor scooter at a shopping complex Thursday night. Rochester police say video from the 1900 block of Broadway Ave. South shows the 37-year-old was northbound when he took a slight right and collided with a concrete pole and then a parked vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Firefighters Respond to Smoke in Downtown Parking Ramp

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a downtown parking ramp this afternoon because of the presence of smoke in the structure. A news release says the call from the Second Street Southeast Parking Ramp came in shortly before 12:15 PM. The first firefighters to arrive at the scene discovered light smoke in the utility area. A spokesman says the smoke was coming from an electrical panel but the exact source has yet to be determined.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

5 Epic Spots for Tubing this Summer Near Rochester

The heat of the summer is the perfect time to hit up the rivers around southeast Minnesota on a tube. If you've never tried tubing down one of our many rivers, you're totally missing out. It's so much fun and a relaxing time too. I put together a convenient list of 5 different spots for tubing near Rochester, MN for you to reference when picking your trip.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Focus of Search For Missing Northfield Girl Moved to Central MN

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The focus of the investigation into the disappearance of a six-year-old Northfield girl is now on a stretch of the Mississippi River in central Minnesota. Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott held a news conference this afternoon to provide an update concerning the ongoing search for...
NORTHFIELD, MN
KFIL Radio

Man Rescued from Mower County Grain Bin (Update)

Dexter, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 7-5-22 12:27 p.m. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik said crews were able to get the man out of the grain bin. He was brought to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Original Story: Mower County first responders are working to free...
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Major Rochester Utility Project Affecting Traffic on S. Broadway

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Construction work began today on a major utility project that will disrupt traffic in a portion of Southeast Rochester through next summer. Rochester Public Utilities is installing a large electrical duct bank from the new RPU substation on Marion Road Southeast to downtown Rochester. At the same time, Rochester Public Works will be reconstructing 9th Street Southeast between 4th Avenue Southeast and Slattery Park.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Level 3 Predatory Offender To Be Released In Rochester, Minnesota

A Level 3 predatory offender is being released in Rochester, Minnesota on Monday. He was convicted after engaging in "sexual contact against an unknown adult female." According to State of Minnesota records, Mohamed Hussein Hassan's contact included touch. The record indicated this happened while they were both in a care facility. He used force as she passed by him in a common hallway. Staff immediately intervened.
KFIL Radio

Two Rochester Rochester Teens Injured in Alcohol-Involved Crash

The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a crash this morning in Pine Island that injured two Rochester teenagers and an Austin woman. The State Patrol says the Austin woman, 22-year-old Nyarehr Malith, was driving south on Highway 52 when the car left the roadway and crashed at the Goodhue County Road 11 interchange. The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Repeat Rochester Traffic Offender Charged for DWI

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman with a history of traffic violation convictions was stopped again with a young passenger in the vehicle. 26-year-old Laveena Phutseevong was charged with two counts of second-degree DWI, driving after revocation and speeding after she was pulled over on the 1900 block of Broadway Ave. last month. The criminal complaint says an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted Phutseevong traveling at an estimated speed between 50 and 60 mph in a 40 mph zone.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Tour with the Masters

Join us for our annual Tour with the Masters to explore unique gardens in Southeast Rochester made up of perennials, annuals, vegetable gardens, grasses, native plants, and rainwater features! Master Gardeners will be in each garden to answer questions. There will be educational displays and opportunities in each the garden! Tickets will be available at either Sargent's location (1811 2nd St. SW or 7955 18th Ave NW) starting on July 10. New this year, you can also purchase tickets online through the Arboretum: z.umn.edu/OlmstedTourReg.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Crash Leads to Felony Drug Charge for Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing charges after authorities reportedly discovered over 10 grams of heroin under a vehicle he was driving. 36-year-old Kevin Mitchel was charged for felony 2nd degree drug possession in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. The criminal complaint states police responded to a single-vehicle crash in southeast Rochester on Tuesday. The complaint says police searched the vehicle Mitchel was driving after officers detected the odor of marijuana. Officers later learned the vehicle driven by Mitchell belonged to his girlfriend.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

New Co-Anchor Announced at ABC 6 News in Rochester

I love it when people have fun at work and share glimpses of that on social media for everyone! If you missed it, that's precisely what Devin Martin at ABC 6 News in Rochester, Minnesota did on Tuesday as he teased that a new anchor would be sitting next to him starting Wednesday, July 6th.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

