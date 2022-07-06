Severe Thunderstorm Floods Albert Lea

Join us for our annual Tour with the Masters to explore unique gardens in Southeast Rochester made up of perennials, annuals, vegetable gardens, grasses, native plants, and rainwater features! Master Gardeners will be in each garden to answer questions. There will be educational displays and opportunities in each the garden! Tickets will be available at either Sargent's location (1811 2nd St. SW or 7955 18th Ave NW) starting on July 10. New this year, you can also purchase tickets online through the Arboretum: z.umn.edu/OlmstedTourReg.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO