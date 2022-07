Wheeling, W. Va. - For Wheeling University Women's Basketball Alum Jaila Bryant, Wheeling University was a chance for her to write her own story. When she came to campus in 2012, she was coming off a knee injury in high school and through hard work and determination made her mark as the second leading scorer in Wheeling Women's Basketball history. Today, she uses that lesson in hard work that she learned as a Cardinal to help her in her everyday life as a Realtor and a Small Business owner in North Carolina.

