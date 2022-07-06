ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Small plane crashes in Mexico, 1 injury reported

KRGV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small plane that departed from McAllen and was bound for Monterrey crashed in Mexico after an apparent engine failure Tuesday night, resulting in one injury, according...

www.krgv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Thieves disappear with 20 shipping containers full of gold and silver ore and TVs from Mexico seaport

Mexico City — Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday. José Medina Mora, president of the federation, said the large-scale robbery was a sign of rising crime in Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
La Grulla, TX
City
Saratoga, TX
City
Sullivan City, TX
Mcallen, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Mcallen, TX
Mcallen, TX
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Amazon warehouse employee, 19, is arrested 'for plotting mass-shooting at the Texas depot where he worked': Teen 'idolized' Uvalde gunman that killed 19 children and had recently bought an AR-15

A 19-year-old Amazon employee has been arrested on suspicion he plotted a mass shooting at the depot where he worked, with an AR-15 rifle, authorities said. Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats on June 27, according to San Antonio Police. Police responded to reports of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

Four dead - including a child - and as many as 70 people injured after stand collapses at bullfighting ring in Colombia

At least four people including a child were killed and as many as 70 seriously injured on Sunday when the grandstand at a bullring in Colombia collapsed, officials said. A full three-storey section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed in the central city of El Espinal throwing dozens of people to the ground, according to images broadcast on social media.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Traffic Accident#Mexican#Tamaulipas
CBS DFW

77-year-old wanted for indecency with a child arrested at Texas-Mexico border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs officers arrested a 77-year-old man wanted for two counts of indecency with a child at the Texas-Mexico border. On June 26, Jesus Maria Velazquez Guerra was taken into custody at the Anzalduas International Bridge. He's a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent U.S. resident from Lasara, Texas. "CBP is committed to bringing those wanted individuals in to face their day in court, especially those wanted for heinous crimes such as sexual offenses against children," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.Velazquez Guerra had an active arrest warrant from Willacy County Sheriff's Office, and an outstanding warrant stemming from allegations from an incident earlier in June. A Mission police officer arrived to take custody of Velazquez Guerra and transported him to the county jail.Indecency with a child is a second-degree felony in the State of Texas.
MISSION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Fox News

California man found dead in Death Valley after car ran out of gas, officials say

A 67-year-old California man was found dead in Death Valley National Park after his vehicle apparently ran out of gas during a period of record-breaking heat, officials say. The body of David Kelleher of Huntington Beach was found by tourists Tuesday afternoon "about 30 feet from California Highway 190, obscured by terrain and a mesquite tree," the National Park Service said in a statement.
People

Cousins, 13, Died in San Antonio Tractor-Trailer, Parents Say Smugglers Charged $6,000 for Deadly Journey

Heartbreaking details about those who died in an abandoned tractor-trailer in San Antonio earlier this week are starting to emerge. Wilmer Tulul and Pascual Melvin Guachiac, 13-year-old cousins from Tzucubal, Guatemala – an Indigenous Quiche community of around 1,500 people in the mountains about 100 miles from the country's capital – made the trek to the United States in search of a better life for themselves and their loved ones, their families told the Associated Press.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

Shocking moment cartel fighters are sent crawling and running through a parking lot in Mexico during a shootout that left a soldier dead following the arrest of a gang leader

This is the shocking moment the Mexican army responded with force and sent gang members running during a broad daylight gun battle. The shooting took place Saturday in Alta, about 60 miles south of Sasabe, Arizona, after the military arrested Francisco 'El Duranguillo' Torres, 31. The arrest of Torres spread...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy