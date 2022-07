AUSTIN, Texas — A long-time Texas abortion provider is looking to move its operations to New Mexico following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Since the high court's decision, the Texas Supreme Court has ruled that the state can enforce its abortion ban from 1925, a decision that exposes abortion providers to lawsuits and financial penalties. That decision overruled a district judge in Houston, who had temporarily blocked the old abortion law from going into effect.

