The Supreme Court’s recent ruling in the Carson v. Makin case left a strong precedent for the future of vouchers in the country. According to the Supreme Court, Maine’s refusal to provide public funding to religious schools via an existing state voucher program violated the Free Exercise Clause of the US Constitution. A previous case, Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, already stated that “a state need not subsidize private education… [but] once a state decides to do so, it can not disqualify some private schools solely because they are religious.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO