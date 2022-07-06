ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Town OKs louder music at Ithaca Beer Co.

rewind1077.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Louder music at a local brewery. Ithaca’s Town Board recently granted...

rewind1077.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen Italian American Festival just weeks away

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Watkins Glen Italian American Festival is just weeks away, and the Village is gearing up for another packed weekend of food, crafts, vendors and music. The two-day event will kick off in Clute Park on Seneca Lake on Friday, August 5 at noon. Open to the public, the […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
rewind1077.com

Cass Park Pool to temporarily close next week

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A community pool closing next week. The City of Ithaca announcing that the Cass Park Pool will close on Monday and remain closed through Wednesday. A supply chain issue has resulted in a chlorine shortage. Suppliers are currently prioritizing water and waste water treatment facilities. A scheduled delivery of chlorine Wednesday will allow the pool to re-open Thursday.
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Trumansburg mayor ‘disappointed’ in Reimagining Public Safety process

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — The mayor of Trumansburg has critical comments about the Reimagining Public Safety process. Mayor Rordan Hart tells WHCU that small towns and villages in Tompkins County were left out of discussions. He says coordination with the county has improved in recent months. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor...
TRUMANSBURG, NY
14850.com

Ithaca area dog-friendly restaurant roundup, updated for 2022

Note: A year after originally publishing this listing, we’ve updated with new details. Please comment on our social media if you know of updates we’ve missed!. With COVID on the decline, and vaccination rates high in Tompkins County, people have been coming out of their quarantine ready to get back to “normal” and that includes going out to our favorite eateries for things other than takeout. Couple this with a 30-40% increase in canine adoptions since the pandemic started (people were suddenly were at home and able to take care of a furry friend) and you can see why there is a lot of pent-up demand for places to eat, and to bring our four-legged friends.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Food & Drinks
Ithaca, NY
Lifestyle
Ithaca, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
WETM 18 News

20 Southern Tier stores warned to stop illegal cannabis sales

(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of “cease and desist” letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Construction nears for Elmira Pizza Hut

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — New information has been seen at the location of the soon-to-be Pizza Hut at the old Tops Plaza in Elmira. Photos taken by 18 News show multiple permits on the windows of the building, including two building permits and one plumbing permit. The descriptions on the permits call for a new […]
ELMIRA, NY
rewind1077.com

Ithaca’s downtown foot traffic nearing pre-pandemic numbers

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — More people are returning to downtown Ithaca. Gary Ferguson, executive director of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, outlined some numbers Tuesday on Ithaca’s Morning News. For foot traffic, Ferguson says 2019 broke records. Last year saw other signs of progress. Prior to the pandemic, more...
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Music#Live Music#Bales#Food Drink#Ithaca Beer Co#Town Board
nomadlawyer.org

Binghamton: 8 Best Tourist Attraction In Binghamton, NEW YORK

Binghamton, located in the United States of America’s southernmost tier of New York State, is a great spot for nature- and sports lovers. It boasts 9,000 acres of State Forest Land. You can see the Victorian era through the well-preserved Victorian history of the town. Six of six antique carousels are still in existence, making it the “carousel capital” of the world. Only a three-hour drive from New York City is Binghamton. Enjoying this charming city will allow you to travel to New York City, where you can visit the most famous museum in the world and see the statue of Liberty.You can also enjoy the beautiful New York State countryside in Binghamton. There are many trails that offer breathtaking views and can be used for hiking or biking.
BINGHAMTON, NY
localsyr.com

City of Cortland looks to trash blue bag system

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The City of Cortland may soon be getting an overhaul of its trash pick-up system after a city-wide survey showed 90% of neighbors using it want to trash the decades-old blue bag system. Resident Billy Zelsnack has lived in Cortland most of his life and said...
CORTLAND, NY
localsyr.com

Madison County to start $1.3 million upgrade at Delphi Falls

NEW WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County’s newest park is getting a deluge of upgrades. Delphi Falls County Park opened in 2018 after a generous donation from Harold Jones, a retired Syracuse University professor. The 66-acre property features a two-tiered waterfall, woodlands, and gorge walls. The park, however, will receive some improvement upgrades as part of an expansion project.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
tompkinsweekly.com

Briefs: Cornell drills for heat, Hangar launches FutureNow, more

Cornell begins drilling for geothermal heat with test ‘borehole’. Cornell University is one step closer to determining the feasibility of using deep geothermal energy to heat the Ithaca campus. Drilling for the Cornell University Borehole Observatory (CUBO) began June 21 and is expected to last about two months. The...
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

CCE Steuben Offering Free Container Garden Kits

For the third year in a row, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County has been awarded the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets grant for community garden education opportunities. CCE Steuben is working with CCE Chemung to disseminate complete home gardening kits to residents. Kits will be distributed to food pantries, libraries, family resource centers and will be available at the CCE Steuben office at 20 East Morris Street in Bath.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

ICSD launches summer meals program

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Free summer meals are now available for students in the Ithaca City School District. They’re being provided for kids 18 and younger at six locations, including GIAC, Stewart and Cass Park, and Fall Creek Elementary. No application is needed but meals must be eaten on site.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Local “Celebrities” Needed for Party in the Park Dunk Tank Fundraiser

The NUCOR & Auburn Rotary Club’s Party In The Park Festival proudly announces a Celebrity Dunk Tank during the July 23rd & 24th event on Deauville Island on Emerson Park. On July 23rd, it will be the “Warm The Children” charity of Cayuga County which will benefit from monies raised from the dunk tank, and the United Way of Cayuga County will be raising money from dunking area celebrities on July 24th.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Ithaca Starbucks cuts employees’ hours, worker says

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The recent closure of an Ithaca Starbucks is causing ripple effects. The coffee shop on College Ave closed last month, after employees unionized earlier this year. Starbucks worker Stephanie Heslop says the company’s Ithaca Commons location is now cutting hours for employees. Alderperson George...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads will host a day of fun at Thorne Street Park

Horseheads, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Horseheads is hosting a late Independence Day event Saturday at Thorne Street Park. The Party in the Park celebration will feature a variety of food vendors, an entrance to the pool, and a live band. Owner Crystal Moran of Boricana said she’s looking forward to attend. “We expect […]
HORSEHEADS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy