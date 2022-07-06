Help us choose the design for the upcoming Autoblog & Blipshift t-shirt collab

Yeah, LS-swap this and LS-swap that. But what if you just want to swap part of an LS? Is that still an LS swap? Well, we're here to find out with an engine build that is so far out in left field that it actually occupies another ZIP code. Enter Ken Hutchison and his out-of -the-box 300-inch Ford inline-six engine build. As Hutchison told us, "My interest in classic inline six-cylinder engines was sparked in 2017 when my dad pulled his 1985 Chevrolet S10 pickup from storage. He had stuffed a Chevy 292 straight-six into it, even though the S10 was only a few years old at the time. He wanted to get it running, and I got that, but the engine swap led me to the question that every gearhead at the time would ask: 'Dad, why aren't we LS swapping it?'"

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO