Albert Lea, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Floods Albert Lea

By TJ Leverentz
 2 days ago
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - A line of severe thunderstorms flooded Albert Lea Tuesday night. The National Weather Service Twin Cities reported the storm dumped over two inches of...

What Happens When a Semi Smashes Into a MnDOT Vehicle in Minnesota

It recently happened along I-90 in Minnesota, when a semi smashed right into a Minnesota Department of Transportation vehicle. The damage is intense. Looking at the photos, it's tough to believe that both drivers in this recent crash suffered only minor injuries. The result could have been much worse, as MnDOT noted in a recent post on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
ROCHESTER, MN
Changes Coming to Hwy. 14 Between Rochester and Byron

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Changes are coming to a pair of intersections along Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron. MnDOT announced Thursday that by mid-August motorists will no longer be able to cross Hwy. 14 at the intersections of Olmsted County Rd. 44 and 7th St. NW. A MnDOT press release says the changes are part of an effort to improve the safety of the Hwy. 14 corridor west of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
Man Reportedly in Critical Condition After Rochester Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is believed to be in critical condition after crashing a motor scooter at a shopping complex Thursday night. Rochester police say video from the 1900 block of Broadway Ave. South shows the 37-year-old was northbound when he took a slight right and collided with a concrete pole and then a parked vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
Man Tubing on Zumbro River Was Missing For More Than 6 Hours

Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending to a search for a missing man in Dodge County this morning. Sheriff Scott Rose says the search was launched shortly after midnight after the Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a person missing in the Zumbro River. The caller reported that a group of people had been tubing on the river and one person got separated from the others have failed to show up at their destination point. Other members of the group searched for several hours before contacting the authorities.
MANTORVILLE, MN
City
Rochester, MN
State
Iowa State
City
Albert Lea, MN
State
Minnesota State
5 Epic Spots for Tubing this Summer Near Rochester

The heat of the summer is the perfect time to hit up the rivers around southeast Minnesota on a tube. If you've never tried tubing down one of our many rivers, you're totally missing out. It's so much fun and a relaxing time too. I put together a convenient list of 5 different spots for tubing near Rochester, MN for you to reference when picking your trip.
ROCHESTER, MN
Crash Near Rochester Airport Injures Two

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle collision near the Rochester International Airport sent two people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened along Hwy. 30 at Helgerson Dr. SW. The State Patrol crash report says 32-year-old Heidi Haugen of Austin was traveling east on Hwy. 30 and 78-year-old Jeanette Grinager of Eyota was heading west on Hwy. 30. The two vehicles collided in the intersection with Helgerson Dr.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Severe Thunderstorms#Flash Flood Warning#The Albert#The Mayo Clinic
Major Rochester Utility Project Affecting Traffic on S. Broadway

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Construction work began today on a major utility project that will disrupt traffic in a portion of Southeast Rochester through next summer. Rochester Public Utilities is installing a large electrical duct bank from the new RPU substation on Marion Road Southeast to downtown Rochester. At the same time, Rochester Public Works will be reconstructing 9th Street Southeast between 4th Avenue Southeast and Slattery Park.
ROCHESTER, MN
Two Rochester Rochester Teens Injured in Alcohol-Involved Crash

The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a crash this morning in Pine Island that injured two Rochester teenagers and an Austin woman. The State Patrol says the Austin woman, 22-year-old Nyarehr Malith, was driving south on Highway 52 when the car left the roadway and crashed at the Goodhue County Road 11 interchange. The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
Olmsted County Developing Preliminary Designs For ‘Justice Tower’

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM) News) - A decision could be made by the end of the year on a major expansion of Olmsted County government facilities in Rochester. The Olmsted County Board, meeting as a committee of the whole on Tuesday, directed staff to work with a design firm to come up with preliminary plans for what has been termed the "Justice Tower" project. The proposal would use most of the current County Government Center in downtown Rochester to accommodate the space needs of county law enforcement, corrections, and court-related functions.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Repeat Rochester Traffic Offender Charged for DWI

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman with a history of traffic violation convictions was stopped again with a young passenger in the vehicle. 26-year-old Laveena Phutseevong was charged with two counts of second-degree DWI, driving after revocation and speeding after she was pulled over on the 1900 block of Broadway Ave. last month. The criminal complaint says an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted Phutseevong traveling at an estimated speed between 50 and 60 mph in a 40 mph zone.
ROCHESTER, MN
Crash Leads to Felony Drug Charge for Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing charges after authorities reportedly discovered over 10 grams of heroin under a vehicle he was driving. 36-year-old Kevin Mitchel was charged for felony 2nd degree drug possession in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. The criminal complaint states police responded to a single-vehicle crash in southeast Rochester on Tuesday. The complaint says police searched the vehicle Mitchel was driving after officers detected the odor of marijuana. Officers later learned the vehicle driven by Mitchell belonged to his girlfriend.
ROCHESTER, MN
Arrest Made Following Crash in NW Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is expected to face multiple charges for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash that involved a vehicle containing suspected counterfeit painkillers. Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says officers responded to the 2900 block of Kenosha Dr. for a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 p.m....
ROCHESTER, MN
Charges Reveal More Info on Early May Rochester Shooting

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have brought charges against a young man and teenager for their alleged involvement in a Rochester shooting that happened in early May. The criminal complaint against 20-year-old Demonte Simmons accuses him of attempting to rob a motorist and shooting him in the leg...
ROCHESTER, MN
Plea Deal Reached in Austin Murder Case

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 19-year-old South Dakota man and Mower County prosecutors have reached a plea deal for the 2021 murder of an Austin man. Miguel Nunez of Sioux Falls pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder without intent while committing a felony on Wednesday. Nunez was originally charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the death of 45-year-old David Harris in the early morning hours of July 5 2021 at Harris's home in Austin.
AUSTIN, MN
