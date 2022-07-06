ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Floods Albert Lea

By TJ Leverentz
 2 days ago
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - A line of severe thunderstorms flooded Albert Lea Tuesday night. The National Weather Service Twin Cities reported the storm dumped over two inches of...

CBS Minnesota

Flash flooding causes significant damage in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- Albert Lea residents are cleaning up after flash flooding caused significant damage Tuesday night.More than 6 inches of rain fell in two hours in the town of 18,000 people in southern Minnesota. In some areas, people waited out the storm inside businesses as their vehicles slowly became submerged in water. While the cleanup on the streets happened quickly, some homes and businesses are going to be dealing with water damage inside for a while. WCCO spoke with a homeowner, Talietha Callahan, who shared video on Facebook of motorists attempting to drive through a flooded Frank Avenue, which is on the south side of town.Callahan said it started raining around 9 p.m. and within 45 minutes, her house was surrounded by water.  She said the water got close enough to her home to ruin her garden, but she feels lucky it didn't go into her home. Callahan said the water went away within a few hours. 
ALBERT LEA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of southern Minnesota in effect until 10:00 pm tonight, including Le Suere, Steele, and Waseca counties. Large hail, damaging wind, and heavy rain are all possible in and bear the watch area. From the National Weather Service: A...
WASECA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

What Happens When a Semi Smashes Into a MnDOT Vehicle in Minnesota

It recently happened along I-90 in Minnesota, when a semi smashed right into a Minnesota Department of Transportation vehicle. The damage is intense. Looking at the photos, it's tough to believe that both drivers in this recent crash suffered only minor injuries. The result could have been much worse, as MnDOT noted in a recent post on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Changes Coming to Hwy. 14 Between Rochester and Byron

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Changes are coming to a pair of intersections along Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron. MnDOT announced Thursday that by mid-August motorists will no longer be able to cross Hwy. 14 at the intersections of Olmsted County Rd. 44 and 7th St. NW. A MnDOT press release says the changes are part of an effort to improve the safety of the Hwy. 14 corridor west of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
KCCI.com

Tuesday night storm damage destroys truck in Iowa

ALGONA, Iowa — The KCCI Storm Team 8 crew was near Algona on Tuesday night in far north central Iowa. Footage of a tree that fell onto a man's truck in that area can be seen in the video above. The owner of the truck spoke about the damage...
ALGONA, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Man Tubing on Zumbro River Was Missing For More Than 6 Hours

Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending to a search for a missing man in Dodge County this morning. Sheriff Scott Rose says the search was launched shortly after midnight after the Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a person missing in the Zumbro River. The caller reported that a group of people had been tubing on the river and one person got separated from the others have failed to show up at their destination point. Other members of the group searched for several hours before contacting the authorities.
MANTORVILLE, MN
KAAL-TV

3 injured in crash near Pine Island Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) - Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash near Pine Island Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 6:16 a.m. on Highway 52 and County 11 Boulevard in Goodhue County. The Minnesota State Patrol said Nyarehr James Malith, 22 of Austin, was driving south on Highway 52...
PINE ISLAND, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

MnDOT Just Made Another Dumb Decision About a Rochester Highway

You've got to hand it to officials at the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT)-- they just made another boneheaded decision about a busy highway near Rochester. The intersections along the stretch of Highway 14 west of Rochester all the way to Byron have been the site of many dangerous crashes for quite a while. The intersection at CSAH 44 (formerly County Road 104) is particularly dangerous, as is the median crossing at 7th Street northwest.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Unique Sand-Bottom Pool 60 Minutes from Owatonna is a Must-Visit

We Minnesotans love the water. It doesn’t seem to matter if it’s a lake, a river, or a pool, we’re there in the summertime! There’s one pool in particular that I just discovered that we need to add as a ‘must-visit’ spot this summer. It’s unique compared to other pools because it has a sandy bottom and is about 90 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota.
OWATONNA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Crash Near Rochester Airport Injures Two

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle collision near the Rochester International Airport sent two people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened along Hwy. 30 at Helgerson Dr. SW. The State Patrol crash report says 32-year-old Heidi Haugen of Austin was traveling east on Hwy. 30 and 78-year-old Jeanette Grinager of Eyota was heading west on Hwy. 30. The two vehicles collided in the intersection with Helgerson Dr.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Fleckenstein Bluffs Park is Nearing Completion

Paul Penansky, Faribault Parks and Recreation Director tells KDHL the Fleckenstein Bluffs Park has a few finishing touches before it's August dedication. The Rice County Historical Society is planning a Fleck's Travaganza the weekend of August 19th through the 21st. In addition to the dedication of the park the car...
RICE COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Amboy woman suffers life-threatening injuries from Mankato crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An Amboy woman suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash in Mankato Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that 69-year-old Carol Jean Gramentz was traveling the wrong way on the eastbound Highway 14 ramp when the vehicle she was driving collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram that was northbound on Highway 22.
MANKATO, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

This Epic Playground Is About An Hour From Owatonna

The Elm Creek Park Reserve has an awesome swimming area but I feel like the giant playground is the real star of the show! There are unique things to do for kids of all ages. The massive play structure at the top of the hill features many ladders of varying steepness along with four big tube slides.
OWATONNA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Owatonna Breaks Ground for Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion

The future began Friday (July 8) in Owatonna with regard to wastewater treatment. The City's Public Works Department held a groundbreaking for an expansion of the wastewater treatment plant on Industrial Road. Plans date back to 2017 for the project. A July 6 press release from the Public Works Department indicates, "The expansion of the plant positions the community for future growth without further watershed degradation."
OWATONNA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Huge Construction Tool Theft Reported in Olmsted County

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of approximately $14,000 worth of construction tools and equipment. Deputies responded to a work site in Cascade Township Tuesday morning. A worker reported the crew locked up a trailer loaded with home construction tools and equipment and left it in front of a home they are building on July 4.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

