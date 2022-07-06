ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Floods Albert Lea

By TJ Leverentz
 2 days ago
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - A line of severe thunderstorms flooded Albert Lea Tuesday night. The National Weather Service Twin Cities reported the storm dumped over two inches of...

CBS Minnesota

Flash flooding causes significant damage in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- Albert Lea residents are cleaning up after flash flooding caused significant damage Tuesday night.More than 6 inches of rain fell in two hours in the town of 18,000 people in southern Minnesota. In some areas, people waited out the storm inside businesses as their vehicles slowly became submerged in water. While the cleanup on the streets happened quickly, some homes and businesses are going to be dealing with water damage inside for a while. WCCO spoke with a homeowner, Talietha Callahan, who shared video on Facebook of motorists attempting to drive through a flooded Frank Avenue, which is on the south side of town.Callahan said it started raining around 9 p.m. and within 45 minutes, her house was surrounded by water.  She said the water got close enough to her home to ruin her garden, but she feels lucky it didn't go into her home. Callahan said the water went away within a few hours. 
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Storms cause damaging winds and flash flooding Tuesday evening

(ABC 6 News) - Severe weather Tuesday evening brought damaging winds and flash flooding across the area. According to Chief Meteorologist Christ Kuball, radar estimates of 2-5" of rain and reports of urban street flooding in areas and localized flash flooding is still possible. A car stalled out in flood...
KIMT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM CDT Tuesday

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for parts of Southern Minnesota and North Iowa including Albert Lea and Mason City. An extension is rather likely sometime later today. Stay tuned to the weather today. Severe wind and heavy rain is the major concern.
MASON CITY, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Changes Coming to Hwy. 14 Between Rochester and Byron

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Changes are coming to a pair of intersections along Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron. MnDOT announced Thursday that by mid-August motorists will no longer be able to cross Hwy. 14 at the intersections of Olmsted County Rd. 44 and 7th St. NW. A MnDOT press release says the changes are part of an effort to improve the safety of the Hwy. 14 corridor west of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
WHO 13

Derecho leaves some crops in Kossuth County flattened

ALGONA, Iowa — Storms which rolled across Iowa Tuesday did some damage around Algona and in northern Kossuth County. The high winds downed branches all over town. One giant branch landed on the car of Brian Wilson, News Director at KLGA. The branch damaged his car so bad it wasn’t able to be driven. Charissa Mueller, […]
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Independence Day Severe Weather Possible in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Fireworks may not be the only reason to keep an eye on the sky in Rochester this 4th of July. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in La Crosse are predicting possibly strong thunderstorms could track across the Rochester area Monday morning. Another round of storms capable of producing hail, damaging winds and heavy rain could fire by the afternoon and evening.
ROCHESTER, MN
KCCI.com

Tuesday night storm damage destroys truck in Iowa

ALGONA, Iowa — The KCCI Storm Team 8 crew was near Algona on Tuesday night in far north central Iowa. Footage of a tree that fell onto a man's truck in that area can be seen in the video above. The owner of the truck spoke about the damage...
ALGONA, IA
mystar106.com

Minnesota man arrested after three-county vehicle pursuit through north-central Iowa

MASON CITY — A St. Paul Minnesota man has been arrested after a pursuit through three north-central Iowa counties Wednesday that reached speeds of 126 miles per hour. A criminal complaint states 31-year-old Paul Brooks was stopped for speeding on Interstate 35 in Wright County. Brooks then fled the stop with a pursuit lasting through Wright, Franklin and Cerro Gordo counties. Besides reaching a top speed of 126 miles per hour, he also is accused of going 113 miles per hour in a marked road work zone.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
winonaradio.com

Update on Hwy 43 and Mankato Ave. Construction Project

(KWNO)- The Minnesota Department of Transportation released an update on the Hwy 43 and Mankato Ave. construction project on Friday. Mike Dougherty of MNDOT says there shouldn’t be any large traffic changes yet but next week, access to buildings like Dairy Queen and the YMCA will be restricted, and only possess one roadway to gain access.
WINONA, MN
KIMT

Flying tire causes accident in Mower County

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Four people were involved in a two-vehicle accident in Mower County Friday afternoon. It took place just before 2:30 pm on Highway 63. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 62-year-old woman from Grand Meadow was driving a Buick Enclave south and a 43-year-old man from Spring Valley was headed north in a Volkswagen Passat. The State Patrol says a tire came off the Passat and hit the Enclave near mile marker 22.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Tubing on Zumbro River Was Missing For More Than 6 Hours

Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending to a search for a missing man in Dodge County this morning. Sheriff Scott Rose says the search was launched shortly after midnight after the Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a person missing in the Zumbro River. The caller reported that a group of people had been tubing on the river and one person got separated from the others have failed to show up at their destination point. Other members of the group searched for several hours before contacting the authorities.
MANTORVILLE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Reportedly in Critical Condition After Rochester Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is believed to be in critical condition after crashing a motor scooter at a shopping complex Thursday night. Rochester police say video from the 1900 block of Broadway Ave. South shows the 37-year-old was northbound when he took a slight right and collided with a concrete pole and then a parked vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

3 injured in crash near Pine Island Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) - Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash near Pine Island Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 6:16 a.m. on Highway 52 and County 11 Boulevard in Goodhue County. The Minnesota State Patrol said Nyarehr James Malith, 22 of Austin, was driving south on Highway 52...
PINE ISLAND, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

5 Epic Spots for Tubing this Summer Near Rochester

The heat of the summer is the perfect time to hit up the rivers around southeast Minnesota on a tube. If you've never tried tubing down one of our many rivers, you're totally missing out. It's so much fun and a relaxing time too. I put together a convenient list of 5 different spots for tubing near Rochester, MN for you to reference when picking your trip.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Crash Near Rochester Airport Injures Two

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle collision near the Rochester International Airport sent two people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened along Hwy. 30 at Helgerson Dr. SW. The State Patrol crash report says 32-year-old Heidi Haugen of Austin was traveling east on Hwy. 30 and 78-year-old Jeanette Grinager of Eyota was heading west on Hwy. 30. The two vehicles collided in the intersection with Helgerson Dr.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Rescued from Mower County Grain Bin (Update)

Dexter, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 7-5-22 12:27 p.m. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik said crews were able to get the man out of the grain bin. He was brought to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Original Story: Mower County first responders are working to free...
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

