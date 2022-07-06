Large indoor Garage sale Sat. July 9th, Sun. July 10th 9am-? 503 N. A Street in Tyrone

This July, the McDonald’s app is the place to be. Throughout the month, Mickey D’s is taking customers to “camp,” and treating fans to dozens of in-app deals on food items, iced coffee sips, and limited edition merch collabs with brands like Free & Easy and more. Plus, if that weren’t exciting enough, music stans can even earn a front row ticket to exclusive performances from artists like blackbear, Omar Apollo, and Kid Cudi every week (!). Here’s what you need to know about Camp McDonald’s July 2022 daily deals, exclusive in-app concerts, and merch drops.

