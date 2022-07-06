ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Floods Albert Lea

By TJ Leverentz
 2 days ago
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - A line of severe thunderstorms flooded Albert Lea Tuesday night. The National Weather Service Twin Cities reported the storm dumped over two inches of...

CBS Minnesota

Flash flooding causes significant damage in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- Albert Lea residents are cleaning up after flash flooding caused significant damage Tuesday night.More than 6 inches of rain fell in two hours in the town of 18,000 people in southern Minnesota. In some areas, people waited out the storm inside businesses as their vehicles slowly became submerged in water. While the cleanup on the streets happened quickly, some homes and businesses are going to be dealing with water damage inside for a while. WCCO spoke with a homeowner, Talietha Callahan, who shared video on Facebook of motorists attempting to drive through a flooded Frank Avenue, which is on the south side of town.Callahan said it started raining around 9 p.m. and within 45 minutes, her house was surrounded by water.  She said the water got close enough to her home to ruin her garden, but she feels lucky it didn't go into her home. Callahan said the water went away within a few hours. 
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Storms cause damaging winds and flash flooding Tuesday evening

(ABC 6 News) - Severe weather Tuesday evening brought damaging winds and flash flooding across the area. According to Chief Meteorologist Christ Kuball, radar estimates of 2-5" of rain and reports of urban street flooding in areas and localized flash flooding is still possible. A car stalled out in flood...
ALBERT LEA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

What Happens When a Semi Smashes Into a MnDOT Vehicle in Minnesota

It recently happened along I-90 in Minnesota, when a semi smashed right into a Minnesota Department of Transportation vehicle. The damage is intense. Looking at the photos, it's tough to believe that both drivers in this recent crash suffered only minor injuries. The result could have been much worse, as MnDOT noted in a recent post on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Independence Day Severe Weather Possible in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Fireworks may not be the only reason to keep an eye on the sky in Rochester this 4th of July. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in La Crosse are predicting possibly strong thunderstorms could track across the Rochester area Monday morning. Another round of storms capable of producing hail, damaging winds and heavy rain could fire by the afternoon and evening.
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

Update on Hwy 43 and Mankato Ave. Construction Project

(KWNO)- The Minnesota Department of Transportation released an update on the Hwy 43 and Mankato Ave. construction project on Friday. Mike Dougherty of MNDOT says there shouldn’t be any large traffic changes yet but next week, access to buildings like Dairy Queen and the YMCA will be restricted, and only possess one roadway to gain access.
WINONA, MN
Y-105FM

Man Tubing on Zumbro River Was Missing For More Than 6 Hours

Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending to a search for a missing man in Dodge County this morning. Sheriff Scott Rose says the search was launched shortly after midnight after the Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a person missing in the Zumbro River. The caller reported that a group of people had been tubing on the river and one person got separated from the others have failed to show up at their destination point. Other members of the group searched for several hours before contacting the authorities.
MANTORVILLE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Reportedly in Critical Condition After Rochester Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is believed to be in critical condition after crashing a motor scooter at a shopping complex Thursday night. Rochester police say video from the 1900 block of Broadway Ave. South shows the 37-year-old was northbound when he took a slight right and collided with a concrete pole and then a parked vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

It’s An Amazing Winning Weekend in Southeast Minnesota!

I am so excited for YOU because this weekend is a WINNING WEEKEND! Someone in the Rochester, Minnesota area is scoring free tickets to Ashley for the Arts and all you have to do is listen for the secret codes on the radio! Check out the details below on how you can be the lucky winner!
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

MnDOT Just Made Another Dumb Decision About a Rochester Highway

You've got to hand it to officials at the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT)-- they just made another boneheaded decision about a busy highway near Rochester. The intersections along the stretch of Highway 14 west of Rochester all the way to Byron have been the site of many dangerous crashes for quite a while. The intersection at CSAH 44 (formerly County Road 104) is particularly dangerous, as is the median crossing at 7th Street northwest.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

5 Epic Spots for Tubing this Summer Near Rochester

The heat of the summer is the perfect time to hit up the rivers around southeast Minnesota on a tube. If you've never tried tubing down one of our many rivers, you're totally missing out. It's so much fun and a relaxing time too. I put together a convenient list of 5 different spots for tubing near Rochester, MN for you to reference when picking your trip.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Crash Near Rochester Airport Injures Two

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle collision near the Rochester International Airport sent two people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened along Hwy. 30 at Helgerson Dr. SW. The State Patrol crash report says 32-year-old Heidi Haugen of Austin was traveling east on Hwy. 30 and 78-year-old Jeanette Grinager of Eyota was heading west on Hwy. 30. The two vehicles collided in the intersection with Helgerson Dr.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Level 3 Predatory Offender To Be Released In Rochester, Minnesota

A Level 3 predatory offender is being released in Rochester, Minnesota on Monday. He was convicted after engaging in "sexual contact against an unknown adult female." According to State of Minnesota records, Mohamed Hussein Hassan's contact included touch. The record indicated this happened while they were both in a care facility. He used force as she passed by him in a common hallway. Staff immediately intervened.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Man Rescued from Mower County Grain Bin (Update)

Dexter, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 7-5-22 12:27 p.m. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik said crews were able to get the man out of the grain bin. He was brought to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Original Story: Mower County first responders are working to free...
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Two hurt in Olmsted County collision Tuesday afternoon

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Rochester injured two people Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 4:31 pm on Highway 30. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jeanette Ann Grinager, 84 of Eyota, was driving west while Heidi Lynn Haugen, 32 of Austin, was eastbound and they crashed at the intersection with Helgerson Drive SW.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Two injured in Highway 30 crash Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) - Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Olmsted County Tuesday. The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. on Highway 30 at the intersection of Helgerson Dr SW. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jeanette Grinager, 84 of Eyota, was headed west on Highway 30, while Heidi...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Rochester, MN
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

