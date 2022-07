There are lots of new experiences in NYC to check out this summer. There’s Portside, a unique al fresco lounge by the water. And this month you can dine on the private rooftop perched above Radio City Music Hall. First it was the rink at Rockefeller Plaza to offer roller skating, and now Wollman Rink is in on the act too. Head to Chelsea to celebrate Bastille Day, and Restaurant Week celebrates its 30th Year! Love waffles? Check out roving photographer’s post. Valerie Smaldone has the scoop on a new play, Epiphany, which she says is beautifully directed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO