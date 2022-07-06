ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peebles, OH

John R. Graham

People's Defender
 3 days ago
John R. Graham, 64 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Mercy Health – Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati after an extended illness. John was born on August 12, 1957, in Aurora, Illinois, the son of the late Forest and Clara (Turner) Graham. John was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and nephew Robbie Tener. He is survived by a brother, Herb (Paula) Graham of Sardinia; and three sisters, Bev Griffith and Wanda Vincent, both of Peebles and Martha Graham of Huntington, West Virginia, as well as his stepson, Ryan Bradford of Ripley; and his stepdaughters, Tasha Taylor of New Richmond and Rachel (Tommy) McCleese of Sinking Spring. John will be missed by his grandchild, Wyatt; and his nieces and nephews. The family is planning a celebration of life for a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Comments / 0

 

