Following Hospitalization, Travis Barker Thanks Kris Jenner, Seemingly Enjoys Relaxing Beach Day Before Getting Back To Work

By Erik Swann
 2 days ago
Travis Barker gave his loved ones and fans quite a scare last week. Many across the web expressed concern after the Blink-182 drummer tweeted “God Save Me” around the time he was picked up by an ambulance. He was subsequently taken to the hospital, where he was accompanied by wife Kourtney Kardashian. It was later revealed that the entertainer was suffering from pancreatitis, which was spurred by a recent colonoscopy. Thankfully though, the star seems to be getting back to his old self, as he thanked Kris Jenner and enjoyed a day at the beach before getting back to work.

People have their varying opinions on the Kardashian-Jenner family, but one thing that can definitely be said is that they support each other when it counts. Family matriarch Kris Jenner, and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, showed such love during Travis Barker’s recent health scare by sending him flowers. After receiving the sweet gift, Barker took to his Instagram stories to share a snapshot of the bright-looking bouquet. You can see the photo and accompanying note down below:

The musician had quite a few people in his corner in the midst of his recent hospitilization. One such person was his teenage daughter, Alabama Barker, who requested prayers from the public early on. After her pop was released, the younger Barker thanked the fans for their support via sweet social media messages. Even her mother, Shanna Moakler, reached out, wishing her ex-husband a “speedy recovery” and thanking the public for supporting her ex and their children.

Travis Barker later opened up about his illness, explaining the cause for it and saying that he was doing “much better.” And to that end, he and Kourtney Kardashian, who called out the paparazzi amid the situation, took a trip to the breach. Barker dropped a few photos from the outing, one of which showed off their beautiful surroundings. Take a look:

The holiday weekend is over, though, and the rocker – like most of us – is back to the old grind. Earlier this week, photos obtained by TMZ showed him arriving at a recording studio in Calabasas, California, where he apparently greeted the studio operator with a fist bump. The news outlet’s report claims that the drummer spent hours working away in the studio.

Ahead of his bout with pancreatitis, Travis Barker had seemingly been loving life with his new family. He and Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot at a courthouse in mid-May, with Barker’s father and Kardashian’s grandmother present as witnesses. They had a bigger ceremony in Italy later that month, which was attended by the rest of the family. Barker shared a look at the glamorous wedding, and it looked like no expense was spared for the big day.

Over the past year or so, Travis Barker has expressed appreciation for his partner and the life that they’re building together. One would now think that after what he’s just been through, he appreciates it all even more. Here’s to continued good health to the veteran rock star and his loved ones.

You can keep up with the star and his new extended family by checking out The Kardashians, which is available to stream with a Hulu subscription.

Bob Fonz Williams
1d ago

back to work ? on what ? you're not that good, concentrate on following Ding A Ling around all day and night !

