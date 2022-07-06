ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Javen L. Mosenden

By wendy
knuj.net
 3 days ago

Javen L. Mosenden, age 50, of Mankato, passed away on July 2, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System,...

knuj.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knuj.net

DUANE ROSE

78-year-old Duane Rose of Gaylord passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at his home in rural Gaylord. Memorial Service will be Tuesday, July 12, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Mountville, Dryden Township, Sibley County, Minnesota. Gathering of Family and Friends will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Military Honors will be provided by the Manthey-Asmus American Legion Post #433 of Gaylord.
GAYLORD, MN
knuj.net

August Raymond Sickmann

August Raymond Sickmann, age 84, of Silver Lake, Minnesota, formerly of Arlington, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at The Gardens of Winsted in Winsted, Minnesota. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Helen Township, Minnesota with interment following at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 13, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at the Johnson McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe, Minnesota and will continue one hour prior at the church on Thursday.
SILVER LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mankato, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
Mankato, MN
Obituaries
knuj.net

CHAMBER HOLDING A SALE

The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce is continuing to raise money for the downtown flowers. President and CEO of the Chamber Sarah Warmka said they are going through the basement at the chamber office and came across a lot of vintage items that they are going to see today (Thursday) and Friday at the chamber office. There are a lot of different kinds of banners, chairs, even some mannequins. The sale is 8 – 5 both today (Thursday) and Friday. Warmka says there is still about $4000 needed for the flowers.
NEW ULM, MN
knuj.net

TRUMAN MAN CRITICALLY HURT IN CRASH

The state patrol has released information on a crash that critically injured a Truman man last week. Authorities say a 2005 International semi was travelling eastbound on I-90 in Faribault County June 29 around 9:40 am when it collided with a state plow truck in the right lane that was diverting traffic to the left lane near a work zone. The driver of the semi James Ratcliffe of Truman was taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the plow, Nathaniel Lamont of Truman was taken to Blue Earth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Blue Earth Police, Fire and Ambulance along with Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Air Ambulance and MnDOT all assisted at the scene.
TRUMAN, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy