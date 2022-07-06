Javen L. Mosenden

The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce is continuing to raise money for the downtown flowers. President and CEO of the Chamber Sarah Warmka said they are going through the basement at the chamber office and came across a lot of vintage items that they are going to see today (Thursday) and Friday at the chamber office. There are a lot of different kinds of banners, chairs, even some mannequins. The sale is 8 – 5 both today (Thursday) and Friday. Warmka says there is still about $4000 needed for the flowers.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO