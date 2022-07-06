ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe Thunderstorm Floods Albert Lea

By TJ Leverentz
 2 days ago
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - A line of severe thunderstorms flooded Albert Lea Tuesday night. The National Weather Service Twin Cities reported the storm dumped over two inches of...

