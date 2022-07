The sheriff of Bexar County, which contains San Antonio, has expressed his disappointment and anger at Texas Governor Greg Abbott for turning the tractor-trailer tragedy into “one big campaign stunt”.Sheriff Javier Salazar penned a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday accusing Mr Abbott of using the trailer tragedy – in which at least 53 migrants lost their lives — to gain political points.Hours after the victims were found “stacked” inside a tractor-trailer southwest of San Antonio’s downtown on Monday night amid 103F temperatures, Mr Abbott blamed the deaths on Mr Biden and his immigration policies. “These deaths are...

