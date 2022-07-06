Amsterdam | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios

Click here to read the full article. Veteran PR executive Vicky Eguia, who worked on several award winning movie campaigns such as Pan’s Labyrinth, La Vie en Rose and Amazon Studios’ Oscar winning Manchester by the Sea and The Salesman, has died after a long battle with cancer. She was 48.
Her family revealed the news in a Facebook post early Saturday.
For any reporter, publicist or filmmaker who worked with Vicky, they’ll remember her for her jubilant, graceful, patient and can-do spirit. As a journalist, whether you were working with Vicky on a breaking news story, or trying to land an interview with major talent...
