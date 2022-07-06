ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios

 2 days ago

A lot of this actually happened. Amsterdam,...

TechRadar

Amsterdam may have the best cast of any movie ever – watch the first trailer here

20th Century Studios has shared the first trailer for director David O. Russell’s upcoming murder mystery movie, Amsterdam – and it features more stars than the Milky Way. Schedule to hit theaters on November 4, 2022, the new comedy stars – wait for it – Christian Bale, Robert De Niro, Margot Robbie, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldaña, Taylor Swift and many more Hollywood A-listers.
BET

‘The Best Man: Final Chapters’ Gets Official Premiere Date

The Best Man: Final Chapters has finally received its official premiere date and will head to NBC’s Peacock streaming service on Dec. 22, 2022. According to Entertainment Tonight, the spin-off is based on highly acclaimed The Best Man box office movies by writer-director Malcolm D. Lee, Final Chapters will star Taye Diggs’ Harper, Sanaa Lathan’s Robyn, Nia Long’s Jordan, Morris Chestnut’s Lance, Terrence Howard’s Quentin, Melissa De Sousa’s Shelby, Regina Hall’s Candace, and Harold Perrineau’s Murch.
David O. Russell
TVGuide.com

All the New Shows and Movies Coming to Amazon Prime Video and Freevee in July

Chris Pratt joins John Krasinski, Titus Welliver, and Alan Ritchson as Amazon's angry men. I can't think of a better way to spend the Fourth of July weekend than watching Chris Pratt play a Navy SEAL who goes ape doo-doo on government conspirators in the shoot-em-up thriller The Terminal List. America, right? That comes out July 1, but if you want something a little lighter, don't sleep on the underrated Comedy Central sketch show Alternatino with Arturo Castro, which comes to Amazon the same day. It has a pretty great bit on the generational divide between tradition and woke culture.
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video Cancels Sci-Fi Series After One Season

Amazon Prime Video has canceled its freshman sci-fi series Night Sky, according to a report by Deadline. Sources at the streamer said that Night Sky did not reach the viewership goals Amazon Studios and Legendary Television had in mind for it. The cancellation comes about a month and a half after the season premiered.
IGN

Blackwood - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Blackwood, an upcoming American Western movie starring Glenn Morshower and Tanajsia Slaughter. A gang of violent out-laws forces a Native woman to lead them through a treacherous forest towards a fortune in gold. Blackwood, written and directed by Chris Canfield, opens in theaters on July 22 and will be available on digital and on demand on July 26, 2022.
UPI News

CW fall premieres begin in August, October

July 5 (UPI) -- The CW announced its fall premiere dates on Tuesday. DC's Stargirl returns Wednesday, Aug. 31 with most other series following in October. Family Law, starring Victor Garber and Jewel Staite, premieres Sunday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. The Season 4 premiere of Coroner follows at 9 p.m.
Deadline

Vicky Eguia Dies: Amazon Studios PR Executive Was 48

Click here to read the full article. Veteran PR executive Vicky Eguia, who worked on several award winning movie campaigns such as Pan’s Labyrinth, La Vie en Rose and Amazon Studios’ Oscar winning Manchester by the Sea and The Salesman, has died after a long battle with cancer. She was 48. Her family revealed the news in a Facebook post early Saturday. For any reporter, publicist or filmmaker who worked with Vicky, they’ll remember her for her jubilant, graceful, patient and can-do spirit. As a journalist, whether you were working with Vicky on a breaking news story, or trying to land an interview with major talent...
SFGate

‘Virgin River’ Season 4 Trailer Released by Netflix (TV News Roundup)

The official trailer for season 4 of “Virgin River,” the Netflix romantic drama based on the novels of Robyn Carr, has been released. “Virgin River” stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe, a nurse practitioner who accepts a job offer to move from Los Angeles to the titular North Carolina small town. The show follows Melinda as she adjusts to small town life and gets involved with romantic drama, particularly involving local restaurant owner Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).
Variety

Netflix Teases Trailer for ‘Carter’ Korean Action Film Ahead of August Launch

Click here to read the full article. Mixing “Jason Bourne” and “Mission: Impossible” adrenalin rushes with Korean cool, Netflix is teasing high octane footage of “Carter,” its first Korean original movie of the second half of the year. The action plays out two months into a deadly pandemic originating from the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas. The outbreak has already devastated the U.S. and North Korea. And the titular agent has to risk his life while figuring out his own identity. Agent Carter wakes with no recollections of his past. His head is literally a bomb and there is a mysterious...
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Soundtrack Release Revealed

The upcoming live-action Resident Evil series at Netflix is set to release on July 14th, but that's not all that is set to release that week. It has now been announced that Milan Records will release the soundtrack to Netflix's Resident Evil series on the following day, July 15th. The soundtrack features music by composer Gregory Reveret as well as an original song, "My Heart Has Teeth," by deadmau5 featuring vocals by Skylar Grey.
TVLine

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Trailer Launches 'A' New Mystery on HBO Max

HBO Max on Wednesday welcomed eager (and cautiously optimistic) fans to Millwood, Pa. with the first official trailer for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. A new story set in the Pretty Little Liars universe, Original Sin picks up 20 years after “a series tragic series of events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart.” In the present, a new group of Little Liars finds themselves being targeted by a new “A,” who is determined to make them “pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago… as well as their own.”
Deadline

‘Fatal Attraction’: Wanda De Jesus Joins Paramount+ Series As Recurring

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Wanda De Jesus (Sons of Anarchy) is set for a major recurring role on Fatal Attraction, Paramount+’s series reimagining of the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller film. Written by Alexandra Cunningham from a story she co-wrote with Kevin J. Hynes, the Paramount Television Studios and Amblin Television series explores the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control. 2022 Paramount+ Pilots & Series Orders Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson and Amanda Peet star, along with Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson and Brian Goodman. De Jesus...
Complex

Watch the New Trailer for Issa Rae’s HBO Max Series ‘Rap Sh!t’

Rap Sh!t, a new half-hour comedy series which last February received a series order from HBO Max, unveiled its official trailer on Tuesday. “Are y’all ready for the next big, must-see, fun show this summer?” Issa Rae, who serves as executive producer on the new series, said when introducing the trailer. Rae also wrote the first episode, as well as co-wrote the finale with showrunner Syreeta Singleton.
