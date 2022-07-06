ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Supreme Court limits historic McGirt ruling

By Kolby KickingWoman
Buffalo's Fire
Buffalo's Fire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJ1i8_0gWVawso00

The United States Supreme Court has limited the scope of its historic McGirt decision.

In a 5-4 vote, the high court ruled in Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta that the state of Oklahoma has concurrent jurisdiction and the ability to prosecute non-Natives when the victim is Native and the crime is committed on tribal land.

“From start to finish, the dissent employs extraordinary rhetoric in articulating its deeply held policy views about what Indian law should be,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s opinion reads.

Justice Kavanaugh wrote the majority opinion and was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Amy Coney Barret in the majority. Justice Kavanaugh wrote that the views of the justices in the dissent were contrary to previous Supreme Court precedents and other laws.

“The dissent goes so far as to draft a proposed statute for Congress. But this Court’s proper role under Article III of the Constitution is to declare what the law is, not what we think the law should be,” Justice Kavanaugh wrote.

Tribes, Native lawyers and advocates were disappointed in the decision.

The Muscogee Nation called the ruling an “alarming step backward.”

“It hands jurisdictional responsibility in these cases to the State, which during its long, pre-McGirt, history of illegal jurisdiction on our reservation, routinely failed to deliver justice for Native victims,” the tribe said in a statement. “While we hope for the best, we are not optimistic that the quality of effort from the State of Oklahoma will be any better than before.”

Similarly, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the court folded to what amounted to a social media campaign by the state and ruled against legal precedent, congressional authority and federal Indian law.

“The dissent today did not mince words – the Court failed in its duty to honor this nation’s promises, defied Congress’s statutes, and accepted the ‘lawless disregard of the Cherokee’s sovereignty,” Hoskin said in the statement.

Both tribes expressed commitment to continue to work to meet public safety and criminal justice responsibilities, as well as working with Congress, state and federal authorities moving forward.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the dissenting opinion and was joined by Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

Gorsuch, the author of the historic McGirt decision, wrote that tribes were promised to be free from interference by state authorities.

“Where this Court once stood firm, today it wilts,” Gorsuch wrote. “Where our predecessors refused to participate in one State’s unlawful power grab at the expense of the Cherokee, today’s Court accedes to another’s.”

The case pertains to Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta, a non-Native man who was convicted by the state of Oklahoma for criminal child neglect of his step-daughter, a citizen of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

His conviction came before the 2020 McGirt decision and after the McGirt ruling, Castro-Huerta argued that the federal government had jurisdiction over his prosecution. His conviction was vacated and Castro-Huerta later pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

The state of Oklahoma appealed to the Supreme Court seeking to overturn McGirt entirely but the high court allowed only to hear arguments regarding the scope of criminal jurisdiction the state has over crimes committed by non-Natives against Natives on tribal lands.

Mary Kathryn Nagle, Cherokee, said Wednesday’s ruling will lead to an increase in violence in Indian Country.

“This, you know, just really broad and epic rewriting of federal Indian law all throughout Indian Country is only going to create chaos and it’s not going to result in greater safety for Native victims,” Nagle, a partner at Pipestem law, said.

Reaction throughout Indian Country was swift, with many sharing the same disappointment expressed from Oklahoma tribes.

After reading Kavanaugh’s opinion, Nagle found it concerning and said Kavanaugh misreads and misuses the 10th amendment, which she says could have implications outside of criminal law in Indian Country.

“He just concludes that states have unlimited authority on tribal reservations and cites the 10th amendment,” Nagle said. “He doesn’t quote any language in the 10th amendment that gives states such authority on tribal reservations. There is no language in the 10th amendment that gives states uninhibited authority on tribal lands.”

Stanford University assistant professor of law, Elizabeth Reese, Nambé Pueblo, described the decision as insulting.

“This #SCOTUS opinion in Castro Huerta is horrifying and insulting to Indian people and tribes.

I’m shaken. Every few paragraphs of the majority opinion has another line that dismissively and casually cuts apart tribal independence that Native ancestors gave their lives for.”

Stacy Leeds, Cherokee and Arizona State University law professor, said in a tweet that the ruling is disruptive.

“Wow. Redo the federal Indian law criminal charts! SCOTUS rules, for the 1st time ever, states have prosecutorial power over Indian country crimes involving Natives (as victims) despite zero Congressional delegation. Very disruptive for Indian country nationally. #CastroHuerta”

Moving forward, Nagle said tribes need to come together to find a legislative fix to this case.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Nagle said. “I think tribes need to read this decision carefully. The decision is not limited to criminal law, which is scary.”

With the Castro-Huerta decision being handed down, the Supreme Court has two remaining cases to rule on for the current term before its summer recess. The court will reconvene in October.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

“Radical power grab”: New Supreme Court case could allow right-wingers to ignore voting right laws

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As SCOTUS-watchers scrambled to stay abreast of a rush of rulings affecting climate, immigration, Indigenous rights, and other policy areas, the nation's highest court on Thursday said it would hear oral arguments this October in a case involving a controversial legal theory that one advocacy group says is "threatening the future of voting rights."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
SFGate

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
POPSUGAR

So You Want to Impeach a Supreme Court Justice

There is a small but growing call from the left to impeach several Supreme Court justices who successfully voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. Following the high court's June 24 ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which undid decades of abortion-rights progress, many advocates and progressive politicians are demanding the impeachment of the justices who, it's being claimed, misled in their confirmation hearings. But is it possible to impeach a justice? And what does the process look like?
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Justice Kavanaugh#U S Supreme Court#Justice Gorsuch#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Non Natives#Indian#The Muscogee Nation#Native
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Slate

Neil Gorsuch to Non-Christian Kids Who Don’t Want Prayer in Public School: Get Over It

The Supreme Court handed down another 6–3 decision collapsing the separation of church and state on Monday, ruling in favor of more sectarian prayer in public schools. Kennedy v. Bremerton School District asked whether Joseph Kennedy, a high school football coach, had a First Amendment right to pray with students at the 50-yard line after games. According to some teammates, this practice coerced players into joining—and practicing Christianity at school—for fear of incurring the coach’s disfavor. Nonetheless, Justice Neil Gorsuch’s opinion for the court found that Kennedy’s school violated his rights when it asked him to pray in private.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Maxine Waters reacts to Dobbs ruling: 'The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them'

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., pledged to defy and protest the Supreme Court following its decision Friday overturning Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said from the steps of the court. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Buffalo's Fire

Buffalo's Fire

253
Followers
151
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Indigenous Media Freedom Alliance's mission is to advance American Indian rights to be seen and heard through independent media, using our language and culture to create an environment where citizens can control their destiny by making informed decisions. We accomplish this mission through the organization’s publishing division, www.buffalosfire.com.

 http://www.buffalosfire.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy