While many fans of television's Alias are still big fans of Bradley Cooper's time on the iconic series as Sydney Bristow's (Jennifer Garner) friend Will Tippin, for Cooper himself it is a different story. For Cooper, the three seasons he spent on the ABC series between 2001 and 2003 were difficult. The actor recently opened up about that time and his addiction to cocaine in an appearance on the Smartless podcast ((via PopCulture), saying that he was "so lost".

TV & VIDEOS ・ 20 DAYS AGO