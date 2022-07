TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local fair is making its way to the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds this weekend. The Vigo County Fair had its kick off Thursday evening to thank the community members, sponsors, and promoters. The fair will be welcoming back the 4-Her’s and their families, Drew Exposition Carnival, and other events including a concert, with country stars Josh Turner and Joe Nichols on July 17.

VIGO COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO