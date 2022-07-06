Candidates running in November have until Sept. 4 to run announcements in the Abbeville Meridional

This past weekend, the QSA 8-and-under All-Stars from Erath and Abbeville finished as the 2022 South Zone Pinto Super Region Tournament at the Youngsville Sports Complex and will play in the Pinto World Series starting July 20 in Youngsville. Team members from left are Ja’khye Briggs, Ledger Wiggins, Grant Lee, Ashton Toups, Noah Patin, Dawson Perkins, Graham Toups, Andre Dronet, Hudson Landry, Brysen Tyler, Maddux Lege, Maddex Domingue and Hayes Thibodeaux. Coaches from left are Cody Landry, Daniel Perkins, head coach Eric Toups, Garrett Thibodeaux and Ted Toups.
Comments / 0