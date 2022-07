An annual Tractor Cruise is scheduled to leave Maysville High School on the 16th, raising money for the Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture. Former Missouri Farm Bureau board member Vernon Hart organized the first Tractor Cruise in northwest Missouri in 2014. Hart says the cruise doesn’t just raise money for the foundation, but also raises awareness about agriculture at a time when farming is becoming more and more remote for most.

MAYSVILLE, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO