King, NC

Oliveri brothers hosting free soccer camp All-County Baseball announced Post 290 completes summer ...

The Stokes News
 4 days ago
Elkin High School will play host to a free soccer camp that gives area youth the opportunity to learn from an international coaching staff.

With the help of area coaches and media, The Stokes News has released the 2021-22 All-County Baseball Team.

KING – Stokes County Post 290 Junior team competed its season with a double-header spilt against West Forsyth Green and West Forsyth Blue. The junior team beat the green squad 19-5 but went cold against the blue team and lost 5-1 eliminating them from the playoffs.

KING – Recent West Stokes graduate Gracelyn Goforth found her home for the next four years after signing her letter-of-intent to play softball at Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland.

July 7-Aug. 1 – North Stokes Junior. Vikings Cheerleading & Football – conditioning starts on July 7; practice starts on August 1. Ages 3-13; fees are $95 (cheerleading), $75 (JV & varsity football); and $50 (flag). Contact Will Vaden for football at (336) 783-7131 and Lisa Moore for cheerleading at (336) 712-6642.

KING – West Stokes’ Mason Howell’s dream of playing college baseball became a reality last month when the left-handed pitcher signed to play at Pitt Community College after considering Bluefield State College, Surry Community College, Brevard College, among a few others.

With the help of area coaches and media, The Stokes News has released the 2021-22 All-County Softball team.

KING – West Stokes’ rising senior Elissa Craddock is simply looking forward to spending time with her friends during her last year of high school because as she says, “We won’t have this forever”!

DANBURY – Head Coach Jamie Fortner and the rest of the North Stokes football coaching staff held a two-day football clinic for kids up to fifth grade on Monday and Tuesday. The camp included 19 athletes and the coach is looking for more on Wednesday and Thursday when they host middle school aged kids.

Charlotte, NC – Surry’s Bryson Bebber has been named as a recipient for the 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Baseball ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

KING – West Stokes men’s basketball coach Rhett Bonner hosted his annual basketball camp this week. Last year the coach hosted 17 players during the spring and this week he had 86 kids ranging from first through tenth grade.

(Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC) BY JAY SPIVEY

KING – West Stokes graduate Brighton Berthrong’s baseball career took a different turn than what he had originally...

The Stokes News

The Stokes News

King, NC
ABOUT

The Stokes News is based in King, North Carolina, and serves surrounding areas.

 https://www.thestokesnews.com/

