Cottondale, FL

David Mathis

By Jackson County TIMES
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Mathis, age 71, of Cottondale, FL, passed...

Jimmy Wayne Lee

Jimmy Wayne Lee, 68, of Marianna, Florida died Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Jackson Hospital. Visitation will be 1 PM Monday, July 11, 2022 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.jamesandsikesfuneralhome.com.
MARIANNA, FL
Mr. Lorenzo Sims

Mr. Lorenzo Sims, of Greenwood, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Greenwood, Florida. Mr. Sims was a member of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Marianna, Florida. Homegoing Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at...
GREENWOOD, FL
JAIL Report for July 7, 2022

Joshua Green, 21, Springfield, Florida: Possession of a concealed firearm, driving while license suspended or revoked: Cottondale Police Department. Ventura Brown, 33, Greenwood, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 205 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

