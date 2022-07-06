David Mathis

Jimmy Wayne Lee, 68, of Marianna, Florida died Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Jackson Hospital. Visitation will be 1 PM Monday, July 11, 2022 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.jamesandsikesfuneralhome.com.
Mr. Lorenzo Sims, of Greenwood, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Greenwood, Florida. Mr. Sims was a member of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Marianna, Florida. Homegoing Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at...
Joshua Green, 21, Springfield, Florida: Possession of a concealed firearm, driving while license suspended or revoked: Cottondale Police Department. Ventura Brown, 33, Greenwood, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 205 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
Comments / 0