Buddy Greeson Jr., 75; incomplete

Bobby Willis, 88, of Smyrna, went to be with the lord on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His service will be held at 11am, Saturday, July 9, at Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Richard Derreth. Interment will follow at Willis Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm, Friday, July 8, at Munden Funeral Home and Crematory. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Bobby’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.

2 DAYS AGO