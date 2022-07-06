Buddy Greeson Jr., 75; incomplete

Otis Hill, 71, of Newport, died Thursday, July 7, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Glen Andrews, 89, Morehead City, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at Longleaf Neuro-Medical in Wilson. A visitation will be held at 1:00pm at Roler-Citizens Funeral Home in West Memphis, Arkansas, followed by a graveside service at the Pavilion at Crittenden Memorial Gardens on July 16, 2022. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral...
Bobbie Brandon, 85, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Joey Matthews, Beaufort. Joey Roger Matthews, 23, of Beaufort, passed away on...
Joey R. Matthews, 23, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday July 5, 2022, at his home. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday July 10, 2022, at Noe - Brooks Funeral home with Pastor Bill Hooper officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service.
Vernon “Pa” Lee Guthrie, 83, of Salter Path, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His service will be held at 11am, Monday, July 11th, at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Thomas. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park with Masonic rites. The family will receive friends from 6- 8pm, Sunday, July 10th at Salter Path United Methodist Church.
Bobby Willis, 88, of Smyrna, went to be with the lord on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His service will be held at 11am, Saturday, July 9, at Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Richard Derreth. Interment will follow at Willis Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm, Friday, July 8, at Munden Funeral Home and Crematory. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Bobby’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City residents and visitors alike are familiar with the large red dragon statues located outside a residence on Highway 24. The landmark, listed online as a tourist attraction, was vandalized on July 3. The approximately 6-foot-tall statues, made by chainsaw carver "Mountain Mike" Ayers, stood...
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) -A man visiting Emerald Isle beach drowned Wednesday. First responders got the emergency call around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon to the 4800 block of Ocean Drive. The 57-year-old died from his injuries and was pronounced dead, according to town officials. Officials say the man will not...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Weeks later the Beaufort County emergency services director is continuing to make progress and having some set backs as he recovers from a serious motorcycle crash. According to Carnie Hedgepeth’s family, he has opened his eyes several times, but is still nonverbal and mostly unresponsive.
ATLANTIC BEACH - With its distinctive blue and white striped awning and low-slung roof, the Davis Beachwear shop at 149 Atlantic Blvd. might seem an anomaly among the newer, multi-story "domino" condos and trendy seafood restaurants fronting the Atlantic Beach boardwalk. But the shop has been a fixture of the Atlantic Beach Circle since the summer of 1951 and is one of the last surviving businesses from the glory days of the town's once teeming entertainment hub.
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department announced the passing of one of its K-9 dogs. K-9 Loki passed away over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, New Bern Police said in a press release. Over the weekend, Loki’s handler was present when he started having a medical emergency. The dog was rushed to the vet, where he had a seizure stemming from undiagnosed cancer and passed away.
Have you tried Gardners Barbeque and Chicken located at 3820 Dr. MLK...
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Carteret County on Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened at 501 Rosemary Dr. in Mill Creek and left the house as a total loss. Carteret County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea told WITN that no injuries, deaths,...
NEWPORT - Add Newport to the list of towns in Carteret County that are looking to fill the position of town manager following a letter of resignation submitted to the town by Manager Bryan Chadwick Friday, July 1. The resignation is effective Sept. 2, but in the letter, Mr. Chadwick has offered to stay on the job until a replacement is hired.
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from July 01, 2022 - July 07, 2022.
EMERALD ISLE - Emerald Isle will combine its fire and emergency medical service operations into a single department, known as the Emerald Isle Fire Department, by Jan. 1, 2023. A press release from the town Wednesday states that after more than a year of extensive data analysis by an internal...
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret will celebrate one of summer’s most delectable treats Saturday with the second annual Crystal Coast Watermelon Festival. The event will be from 3-7 p.m. in Cape Carteret Community Park behind the town hall off Dolphin Street, and unlike last year, there will be Bogue Sound watermelons, considered by connoisseurs to be among the best in the world.
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Residents are voicing concern after shots rang out in an apartment complex parking lot on the Fourth of July. Jacksonville Police are investigating the shots fired call in the Plaza Manor apartment complex near the Onslow County Library. Police say they responded to the call around 2:30...
