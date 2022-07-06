ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

These Cities Have The Most Expensive Homes In Iowa

By Jake
 2 days ago
It is no secret that the cost of homes everywhere in America is at an all-time high, but some spots are always going to be a bit more expensive than others. Iowa overall is a great place when it comes to pricing, you can clearly see that when looking at the...

98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE
Airports in five Iowa Cities Splitting $27M in Federal Grants

(Radio Iowa) The U-S Department of Transportation has announced five Iowa airports are splitting 27 million dollars in grants to improve passenger terminals. The Eastern Iowa Airport is getting nearly 20-and-a-half million to EXPAND its passenger terminal. The funding will complete the project to modernize parts of the Cedar Rapids airport that serve commercial passengers. The Des Moines Airport is getting five million dollars toward construction of a new passenger terminal. The Des Moines Airport Authority began making plans for a new terminal as annual passenger traffic crossed the three million mark and a lack of gates for passenger boarding limits new flight options. The Dubuque Regional Airport is getting one-point-three million dollars and that will help pay for improvements to its terminal for passengers. The Washington Municipal Airport is getting nearly 130-thousand dollars for work on its general aviation terminal, which sees an average of about 12-thousand flights a year. The Council Bluffs Municipal Airport, which opened in 1967, is getting 112-thousand-500 dollars to improve accessibility at the airport. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure bill Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne and Republican Senator Chuck Grassley supported.
IOWA STATE
Three northwest Iowa counties are in extreme drought

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows dry conditions persist and, in some cases, are worsening in parts of the state. The weekly report shows most of Plymouth County and parts of Cherokee and Woodbury Counties are in extreme drought. Much of northwest Iowa is classified as in severe or moderate drought or abnormally dry.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Dairy Fined After Workers Chose To Ignore Massive Spill

If you have been following us for the last few months, you have probably read about Gevo Inc in Northwest Iowa. Gevo has been working on a project here in Iowa that would take cattle manure and create power for cars in California. But in 2022, they have been in...
Yard and Garden: Growing hydrangeas in Iowa

Hydrangeas are one of the most popular summerblooming shrubs in the home landscape. Their large flower clusters not only look great in the garden, but also make excellent cut and dried flowers. In this article, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach horticulturists answer common questions about growing hydrangeas in your landscape.
IOWA STATE
Housing market in Iowa shows signs of cooling off

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Federal Reserve hiking the interest rate by .75 a point, the biggest raise in 30 years, is supposed to put a brake on inflation, which for Iowa’s housing market it might have. Des Moines Realtor Brett Fine has seen a slight reduction in the pace in the housing market. “We’re […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Stacker Com#The Numbers Stacker
Iowa beach closed after brain tissue eating ameba found

Gary Barta says the Big Ten is still fielding calls, but he wouldn’t predict any more immediate expansion. In Dubuque, Fincels sweet corn is set to start making its seasonal debut on Monday. The free seven-week summer program provides around 14 hundred meals a day and normally sends students...
DUBUQUE, IA
Drought Continues To Expand In Parts of Northwest Iowa

Washington, DC (KICD) — The weekly draught monitor from USDA does NOT reflect the 2 inches of rain much of our region received Tuesday. The latest map released this morning shows 7 of the counties in the KICD Broadcast area having certain degrees of draught, and all of Osceola and Dickinson Counties now D-0 “abnormally dry.”
IOWA STATE
This Is The Best Lake In Nebraska

Nebraska has many lakes scattered around the state. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Nebraska is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
NEBRASKA STATE
2nd derecho in less than a year rolls through Iowa, Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — It's official! Tuesday night's severe storm complex was a derecho. The powerful storm system comes less than a year after another strong derecho tore through the area back in December of 2021. What is a derecho?. A derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with...
IOWA STATE
This Study Should Make Iowans Mad

I recently found a study from Wallet Hub which talked about the best cities in America to celebrate the 4th of July. There was not a single city in Iowa that cracked their top 100 list. What a joke. There's a town in Iowa, literally called Independence. I understand Iowa might not have cities with a population of over 1 million people but that shouldn't stop Wallet Hub from showing us some love.
IOWA STATE
Have You Seen All of These License Plates on Iowa Roadways? [PHOTOS]

When my fiance and I first moved here 4 months ago, from Minnesota, one thing we both noticed in our first few months was how many different license plate designs there are on the roadways in Iowa. In Minnesota, you'll occasionally see one that stands out but for the most part, everyone has the standard white one with a little bit of blue on it.
IOWA STATE
Iowa beach closed due to risk of ‘brain-eating amoeba’ in the water

TAYLOR COUNTY — A Missouri resident is hospitalized with a rare infection after swimming at a lake in southwest Iowa. Tests are being done on the water at the Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County and the state health department closed the beach to swimming Thursday night. The recent visitor has reportedly contracted an infection that could be fatal involving what’s described as a brain-eating amoeba.
Iowa Farmer Fined After Ignoring Manure Plan For Years

Farmers in Iowa must follow state laws when it comes to land application of manure. These laws are in place to keep manure out of waterways and protect environmentally sensitive areas. One of the regulations that are in place when it comes to manure application is the amount you can...
IOWA STATE
Covid hospitalizations up in Iowa, cases remain steady

Des Moines, IA- According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the COVID-19 pandemic remained steady in Iowa over the past week with virtually no change in new reported cases. The Des Moines Register reports that the state health department reported 3,980 new COVID cases over the past week, which...
DES MOINES, IA
Southwest Iowa Beach Closed Due To Possible Dangerous Amoeba Presence

(Taylor Co., IA) -- A beach in southwest Iowa is closed as state health leaders say a dangerous amoeba may be present in the water. The Iowa Department of Public Health says a person from Missouri who recently swam at the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County has been infected with Naegleria fowleri, known as a brain eating bacteria. Naegleria fowleri is known to cause a brain infection that destroys brain tissue and can lead to death within about one to 12 days. The beach will remain closed while the water is being tested by the state and the Centers for Disease Control.
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA
