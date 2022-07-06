ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Devils Name Kate Madigan Assistant GM of New Jersey Devils

By John Fischer
allaboutthejersey.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the New Jersey Devils announced a promotion within their front office staff. The team has named Kate Madigan an Assistant General Manager for the team. Per the team’s announcement, she’s the first woman to hold the position in the Devils organization and the sixth woman to hold such a position...

www.allaboutthejersey.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

2022 NHL Draft Day 1 Recap: Red Wings add frontline depth with Kasper

When making Detroit's selection from the stage at the Bell Centre in Montreal - eighth overall in the first round - that player was Austrian centerman Marco Kasper. "We really like everything about the way he plays," Yzerman said to the media after Round 1. "He's got good size, a good skater and he's got a good hockey sense."
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings live updates from 2022 NHL draft: Steve Yzerman picks Marco Kasper

MONTREAL — Steve Yzerman’s first-round picks already have had a beneficial impact on the Detroit Red Wings, and he picked center Marco Kasper. He’s a combination of skill and strength, and playing in the Swedish Hockey League with men not only forced him to adapt to a more physical game but also improve his skating. He plays a smart, heads-up game with a dash of grit, using his size and reach to control and defend the puck. He cited his competitiveness as a reason teams should draft him: “I always try to win. I think I can help teams win important games.”
NHL

Rheaume named hockey operations, prospect adviser by Kings

First woman to play NHL game will work alongside executives in multiple areas. Manon Rheaume was named hockey operations and prospect adviser for the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. The first woman to play in any of the major North American sports leagues when she was goalie for the Tampa...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayley Wickenheiser
Person
Martin Brodeur
Person
Dan Mackinnon
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings add two forwards, one defenseman in Round 4 of 2022 NHL draft

In the fourth round of the 2022 NHL draft, the Detroit Red Wings used their three picks to add two forwards and a defenseman. With the 105th overall selection on Friday, the Wings picked Swedish defenseman Anton Johansson, an 18-year-old who played for Leksands IF's junior organization. Throughout last season, including a pair of postseason tournaments, and a four-game stint in the top Swedish league, Johansson had 13 goals and 19 assists over 53 games.
DETROIT, MI
theScore

Red Wings draft Marco Kasper with 8th pick

The Detroit Red Wings chose Marco Kasper with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. (Stats source: EliteProspects.com) Kasper was a consensus first-rounder and one of the best European forwards available. He rose from seventh to fifth among the top-rated skaters across the pond between NHL Central Scouting's midterm and final rankings. That assessment put him behind only Juraj Slafkovsky, Joakim Kemell, Simon Nemec, and David Jiricek heading into draft night.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Takeaways From Devils’ GM Fitzgerald’s Pre-Draft Media Availability

It has been 62 days since New Jersey Devils general manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald addressed the media. Yesterday he held his pre-draft media availability in Montreal and discussed an array of topics, including his search for assistant head coaches and his restricted free agents. The NHL Entry Draft begins tonight at 7:00 P.M. ET and Fitzgerald made sure to keep his plans for the second-overall pick to himself.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#The Devils#The New Jersey Devils#Pro Scouting Operations
Pro Hockey Rumors

Edmonton Oilers promote Brad Holland to assistant GM

The Edmonton Oilers have updated the status of several members of the front office and coaching staff, confirming that Glen Gulutzan, Dave Manson, Dustin Schwartz, Jeremy Coupal and Keith Gretzky will all be returning to their current positions. Changes include Noah Segall being promoted to video coordinator from the AHL club, and Brad Holland being named assistant general manager.
NHL
NHL

Red Wings select center Marco Kasper eighth overall in 2022 NHL Draft

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today selected center Marco Kasper in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. Kasper spent the majority of the 2021-22 season playing for Rögle BK in the Swedish Hockey League, tallying 11 points (7-4-11) and 17 penalty minutes in 46 games. His 11 regular-season points were the most of any under-18 skater in Sweden's top professional league. The 6-foot-1, 183-pound forward then recorded six points (3-3-6), a plus-four rating and nine penalty minutes in 13 postseason contests as Rögle reached the SHL Semifinals, falling to eventual champion Färjestad in six games. Kasper also helped Rögle clinch its first-ever Champions Hockey League title, notching six points (2-4-6) in 12 appearances during the competition. Additionally, Kasper compiled 13 points (6-7-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 games for Rögle's under-20 squad, along with a goal and two assists in one playoff game with the team. Kasper entered tonight's draft ranked fifth on NHL's Central Scouting list among European skaters and third among European forwards.
NHL

Blues acquire pick from Detroit for Husso

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired the 73rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for goaltender Ville Husso. Husso, 27, was originally drafted by the Blues in...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Red Wings Get the Center They Need in Marco Kasper

Entering the 2022 NHL Draft, the word around the Detroit Red Wings was that they needed to come out of the first round with a center prospect they can build around heading into the future. So then maybe it was of little surprise that general manager Steve Yzerman did just that and selected a center prospect out of – where else? – the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

Comments / 0

Community Policy