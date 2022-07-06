Devils Name Kate Madigan Assistant GM of New Jersey Devils
By John Fischer
allaboutthejersey.com
2 days ago
Today, the New Jersey Devils announced a promotion within their front office staff. The team has named Kate Madigan an Assistant General Manager for the team. Per the team’s announcement, she’s the first woman to hold the position in the Devils organization and the sixth woman to hold such a position...
The Detroit Red Wings' third pick of the 2022 NHL draft might be one of the smallest players taken in the seven-round affair. Dmitri Buchelnikov, all 5 feet 10 and 163 pounds of him, was picked Friday at No. 52 overall. The left winger played this past season in the Russian junior league for SKA St. Petersburg 2.
MONTREAL — Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman began Day 2 of the 2022 NHL draft by addressing an immediate need for goaltending, acquiring St. Louis Blues' Ville Husso for a third-round pick, No. 73 overall. The Red Wings then signed Husso for three years, $14.25 million, or...
Chris Drury and the New York Rangers sat back and enjoyed the evening in Montreal since they did not have a first-round selection on Thursday night. That selection went to the Winnipeg Jets as part of the Andrew Copp trade. A conditional second-round pick became a first once the Rangers reached the Eastern Conference Final.
When making Detroit's selection from the stage at the Bell Centre in Montreal - eighth overall in the first round - that player was Austrian centerman Marco Kasper. "We really like everything about the way he plays," Yzerman said to the media after Round 1. "He's got good size, a good skater and he's got a good hockey sense."
MONTREAL — The Detroit Red Wings are looking at adding former Wings defenseman Bob Boughner to their new coaching staff. In an interview with the Free Press on Thursday, newly hired head coach Derek Lalonde laid out what he’s looking for as he adds a defense assistant to his coaching staff.
MONTREAL — Steve Yzerman’s first-round picks already have had a beneficial impact on the Detroit Red Wings, and he picked center Marco Kasper. He’s a combination of skill and strength, and playing in the Swedish Hockey League with men not only forced him to adapt to a more physical game but also improve his skating. He plays a smart, heads-up game with a dash of grit, using his size and reach to control and defend the puck. He cited his competitiveness as a reason teams should draft him: “I always try to win. I think I can help teams win important games.”
First woman to play NHL game will work alongside executives in multiple areas. Manon Rheaume was named hockey operations and prospect adviser for the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. The first woman to play in any of the major North American sports leagues when she was goalie for the Tampa...
The Detroit Red Wings drafted Canadian left winger Dylan James in the second round, No. 40 overall, of the 2022 NHL draft Friday afternoon. James, 6 feet and 177 pounds, most recently played for Sioux City in the USHL, where he was named league Rookie of the Year after posting 28 goals and 33 assists in 62 games last season.
In the fourth round of the 2022 NHL draft, the Detroit Red Wings used their three picks to add two forwards and a defenseman. With the 105th overall selection on Friday, the Wings picked Swedish defenseman Anton Johansson, an 18-year-old who played for Leksands IF's junior organization. Throughout last season, including a pair of postseason tournaments, and a four-game stint in the top Swedish league, Johansson had 13 goals and 19 assists over 53 games.
The Detroit Red Wings chose Marco Kasper with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. (Stats source: EliteProspects.com) Kasper was a consensus first-rounder and one of the best European forwards available. He rose from seventh to fifth among the top-rated skaters across the pond between NHL Central Scouting's midterm and final rankings. That assessment put him behind only Juraj Slafkovsky, Joakim Kemell, Simon Nemec, and David Jiricek heading into draft night.
It has been 62 days since New Jersey Devils general manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald addressed the media. Yesterday he held his pre-draft media availability in Montreal and discussed an array of topics, including his search for assistant head coaches and his restricted free agents. The NHL Entry Draft begins tonight at 7:00 P.M. ET and Fitzgerald made sure to keep his plans for the second-overall pick to himself.
MONTREAL — Steve Yzerman has said numerous times a team can't be rebuilt solely on first-round picks. To that end, the onus is on Yzerman to use Friday's Rounds 2-7 at the 2022 NHL draft. Yzerman used the first day at Bell Centre to address the need at center, choosing Austrian center Marco Kasper at No. 8.
Another big NHL trade has occurred. This time, it involves the New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals. The Capitals have agreed to trade goaltender Vitek Vanecek to the Devils in exchange for the 37th and 70th picks in this year’s NHL Draft. Samantha Pell of The Washington Post has the details.
The Edmonton Oilers have updated the status of several members of the front office and coaching staff, confirming that Glen Gulutzan, Dave Manson, Dustin Schwartz, Jeremy Coupal and Keith Gretzky will all be returning to their current positions. Changes include Noah Segall being promoted to video coordinator from the AHL club, and Brad Holland being named assistant general manager.
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today selected center Marco Kasper in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. Kasper spent the majority of the 2021-22 season playing for Rögle BK in the Swedish Hockey League, tallying 11 points (7-4-11) and 17 penalty minutes in 46 games. His 11 regular-season points were the most of any under-18 skater in Sweden's top professional league. The 6-foot-1, 183-pound forward then recorded six points (3-3-6), a plus-four rating and nine penalty minutes in 13 postseason contests as Rögle reached the SHL Semifinals, falling to eventual champion Färjestad in six games. Kasper also helped Rögle clinch its first-ever Champions Hockey League title, notching six points (2-4-6) in 12 appearances during the competition. Additionally, Kasper compiled 13 points (6-7-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 games for Rögle's under-20 squad, along with a goal and two assists in one playoff game with the team. Kasper entered tonight's draft ranked fifth on NHL's Central Scouting list among European skaters and third among European forwards.
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired the 73rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for goaltender Ville Husso. Husso, 27, was originally drafted by the Blues in...
Entering the 2022 NHL Draft, the word around the Detroit Red Wings was that they needed to come out of the first round with a center prospect they can build around heading into the future. So then maybe it was of little surprise that general manager Steve Yzerman did just that and selected a center prospect out of – where else? – the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).
Comments / 0