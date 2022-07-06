ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Cause Of Accident At Battle Creek Air Show Revealed

By Brad Carpenter
 3 days ago
Stunned spectators, at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival, reported seeing a “flame-out” at the rear of the Shockwave Jet Truck before it exploded and crashed in flames on Saturday, July 2nd. Just days later, the cause of the tragic accident has been...

K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

