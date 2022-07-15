ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is Finally Open To The Public

By Emily Ruane
If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed at the preponderance of compelling markdowns that happened in July, you’re not alone. Between a spate of July 4 sales and the 48-hour savings frenzy that was Amazon Prime Day , there’s been a veritable parade of enticing markdowns that are tempting us with rare and hefty price cuts. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is another of these can’t miss mid-July events — and today, the tiered sale finally opened to the public.

Nordstrom’s yearly event offers genuinely good savings on just-landed merchandise from the likes of Ugg, Nike, Natori, Calvin Klein and more. (Marked-down prices will return to full retail after the sale is over.) There are deals to be had across the retailer’s inventory in categories like men’s and women’s fashion, beauty and home — and a quick peek at the bestsellers page indicates that intimates and sneakers are popular products with Nordstrom shoppers.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost

