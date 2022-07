Filmmaking can be a lonely process. Cut paper animation – the painstaking process of moving pieces of cardboard to create life – doubly so. And doing that in the isolation of the pandemic could only amplify the urge to get out into the wilderness. So a month before the premiere of his newest animated film, When You Get to the Forest, Austin storyteller Eric Power took his family on a gargantuan road trip to hike some of the nation's most beautiful locations: the Great Smoky Mountains via the hot springs of Arkansas and Mammoth Cave in Kentucky. However, he was also deeply aware that there can be peril in wild places. Three weeks before the trip, Power read that a family had been attacked by a black bear looking for food. "Wait, where did this happen? Oh, the camp site that I'm exactly staying in."

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO