Glen Burnie, MD

Glen Burnie 7-Eleven Robbed at Gunpoint

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
GLEN BURNIE, MD -The Anne Arundel County Police Department is searching for a black male suspect involved in an armed robbery of the 7-Eleven on Crain...

Glen Burnie, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
City
Glen Burnie, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

15-Year-Old Boy Wounded In Shootout At Severn Playground, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy was wounded Thursday afternoon in a shootout that unfolded at a playground in Anne Arundel County. The shooting was reported about 12:50 p.m. in the 8100 block of Meade Village Circle in Severn, Anne Arundel County Police said in a Friday news release. Officers called to the scene learned that a 15-year-old struck by gunfire was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said. The teen’s condition was not immediately clear as of Friday morning. Investigators recovered multiple shell casings from the scene and found several nearby buildings had been damaged by the gunfire. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe that four people in an SUV pulled up and someone opened fire toward the playground, wounding the teen. Someone at the playground returned fire at the SUV before taking off, police said. Authorities do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence, saying detectives suspect someone at the playground was targeted. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-222-6155 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.
SEVERN, MD
WTOP

Playground shooting in Anne Arundel Co. leaves 1 injured

A 15-year-old boy was shot at a playground in Severn, Maryland, Thursday afternoon, Anne Arundel police said. The boy was taken to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries, according to police. In a statement, police said four males arrived in an SUV and started shooting at a group of people...
SEVERN, MD
Bay Net

Police Arrest Two Suspects For Kidnapping & Armed Robbery

SUITLAND, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police arrested and charged two suspects for kidnapping a man and also robbing him at gunpoint. The suspects are 20-year-old David Zanders of Washington, DC, and 22-year-old Lorenzo Day of Upper Marlboro. The victim was not injured in the incident. On...
SUITLAND, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of June 27, 2022 – July 3, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,430 calls for service throughout the community. Assault: 22-37925. On July 2, 2022, deputies responded to the Atomic Seafood Restaurant, located at 258...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore Teen Reported Missing

BALTIMORE, MD – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in the Gwynn Oak section of Baltimore and police are hoping the public can help locate her. 16-year-old Leiser Burnett (5’4 117lb) was last seen in the Gwynn Oak area. Unknown clothing at this time. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police: Man Shot And Killed After Swinging Bat At Squeegee Worker

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at a busy Inner Harbor intersection after he swung a baseball bat at a squeegee worker following an altercation and someone in the group of squeegee workers opened fire, police said. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver had a “heated interaction” with squeegee workers at the intersection of Light and W. Conway streets, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. The driver went through the intersection, parked his car, pulled out a baseball bat and walked back toward the group. He swung the bat at “one or more” of the squeegee workers, Harrison. “In...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore Police Searching For Missing Elderly Male

BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department needs your help locating 67-year-old Leroy Harcum Jr. He was last seen July 7, 2022, in the 1800 block of Eutaw Place. Leroy Harcum Jr. is approximately 6-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 180-pounds. He was wearing a black t-shirt, burgundy sweat pants, white knee-high socks and black slip on shoes. Family and friends are concerned about Leroy Harcum Jr.’s whereabouts.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Suspect arrested following attempted assault with a hammer in Nottingham, handgun pointed at Middle River driver

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4, a known individual entered a residence in the unit block of Laurel Path Court in Nottingham (21236), physically assaulted the victim, and stole their phone. At just before 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, a known individual forcefully stole … Continue reading "Suspect arrested following attempted assault with a hammer in Nottingham, handgun pointed at Middle River driver" The post Suspect arrested following attempted assault with a hammer in Nottingham, handgun pointed at Middle River driver appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Shore News Network

16 Year-Old Among Two Shot In Eastern Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took took place last night. This incident happened on the 2400 Block of East Monument Street in Eastern Baltimore. According to investigators, “At approximately 9:40 p.m., Eastern District officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis Police Charge Annapolis Man in June Shooting

The Annapolis Police have charged an Annapolis Man for a shooting that occurred on Melrob Court. The suspect was already in custody on unrelated charges. On the evening of June 11, 2022, patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on President Street near Hoover Street and identified the driver as a 25-year-old male of Annapolis, and was arrested for a driver’s license violation.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Shore News Network

Ellwood Park Shooting Victim Shot Multiple Times

BALTIMORE, MD – A 33-year-old male was shot multiple times Thursday afternoon in Baltimore’s Ellwood Park neighborhood. According to police, at approximately 3:40 p.m., Southeast District officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Kenwood Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. “When officers arrived at the scene, they...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Woman With Walker Killed Trying To Cross Baltimore Street

A senior woman was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident while attempting to cross a Baltimore street with her walker, authorities say. Witnesses said that the 65-year-old woman was struck on the 2000 block of North Broadway shortly before 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, according to Baltimore Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

13-Year-Old Reported Missing in Clarksburg

GAITHERSBURG, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old from Clarksburg. Jazmyne Nychole Mickens was last seen at approximately 6:20 p.m., on Thursday, July 7, 2022, leaving from...
CLARKSBURG, MD
