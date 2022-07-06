Blue Mountain Car Show set to host third annual downtown event

LARAMIE - June 21-23, 2022. Six Platte County 4-H’ers put their skills to the test at the annual 4-H Showcase Showdown held in Laramie June 21-23. The Showcase Showdown is a statewide event, bringing over 300 4-H’ers from across the state to the University of Wyoming campus for three days of contests, workshops, and fun. The annual event features competitions including cake decorating, food cook-off, table setting, produce judging, livestock skill-a-thon, dog skill-a-thon, prepared and impromptu presentations, robotics, horse judging and hippology. In addition to statewide contests, Showcase Showdown features a number of informational workshops ranging in topics, awards ceremonies, and the always popular dance.
