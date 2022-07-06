Blue Mountain Car Show set to host third annual downtown event

WHEATLAND – The Lobos gained two splits on the Wheatland diamond last week in a rare four-game homestand. On June 27 Douglas came down the corridor to play the Lobos and the dogfight continued as this year, both teams have been pretty evenly matched. In game one, the Lobos held a 3-0 lead through four innings with Ryland Petroski throwing heat and picking up five strikeouts. The Cats gained two runs back in the fifth inning, but that’s as far as Douglas could go as Head Coach Braden Fagenbush brought in Kade Preuit who closed the door and gained the save with five strikeouts of his own in the 2.1 innings pitched.

