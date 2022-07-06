‘In this jurisdiction, it’s a 9-1-1 crapshoot’

Firefighter/EMT (Basic or Paramedic) Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R) is the largest fire and emergency services provider in the State of Oregon, serving the city of Portland and the regional metropolitan area. In addition to responding to fire, medical, and other emergency incidents, PF&R is the lead responder for all-natural and human-caused disasters including, earthquakes, floods, and terrorism, and acts as an important safety net for those suffering from homelessness or without support systems. PF&R also provides critical public safety and community health services including fire prevention, community outreach, and public education.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO