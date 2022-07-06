ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘In this jurisdiction, it’s a 9-1-1 crapshoot’

By Billy Goldfeder
FireRescue1
 2 days ago

The public shouldn't have to roll the dice about their emergency services, wondering who's going to show up — The story you are about to read is true. The names have been changed to protect the innocent – and those trying to impact positive change....

FireRescue1

The most influential fire service leaders of all time

We asked current fire service leaders to spotlight the best of the best – those leaders, living or departed, whose influence is felt far and wide — Every industry has its big names – the legends or GOATs whom everyone knows and most revere. The fire service...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FireRescue1

Conn. firefighters rescue woman hit by bus, trapped underneath

STAMFORD, Conn. — Stamford firefighters rescued a woman who was hit by a bus and became trapped underneath it Tuesday afternoon. The woman was pinned below the front axle of a CTtransit tandem-style bus, The Stamford Fire Department said in a news release. She was conscious, alert and able to talk with firefighters.
STAMFORD, CT
FireRescue1

Fla. firefighter told to cut his hair or go home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A firefighter who arrived for an overtime shift at a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department station said the chief told him to either go home or go into the bathroom to cut his hair because it was too thick. The firefighter went home, News4Jax reported. “That’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FireRescue1

Ohio town breaks ground on $7.1M fire, EMS station

DAYTON, Ohio — Washington Twp. officials broke ground for a new $7.1 million fire station late Tuesday. The 15,259-square-foot facility at 716 E. Franklin St., next door to Centerville High School, will replace Fire Station 41 on Maple Avenue, township Administrator Jesse Lightle said. Station 41, just off Ohio 48 behind Benham's Grove, opened in 1969, and at 7,481 square feet is half the size of the new station.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 1 1#Ems
FireRescue1

Mass. firefighters, EMS rescue man pinned underneath dump truck

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Firefighters in Great Barrington rescued a man who was pinned underneath a dump truck Wednesday, officials said. First responders were dispatched to Burning Tree Road in Great Barrington around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report that a vehicle had overturned and a person was stuck underneath the vehicle, the Great Barrington Fire Department announced.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
FireRescue1

Gordon Graham on PPE decontamination procedures

Gordon Graham here with Today’s Tip from Lexipol. Today’s Tip is for fire service personnel, and we’re talking about the importance of decontaminating your PPE decon procedures. Remember the last fire you went to? Did your PPE end up covered in building material, soot, and ash? If...
EDUCATION
FireRescue1

Fla. FF-medic retires after 41 years serving community

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Members of Escambia County Fire Rescue gathered to celebrate the career and retirement of Firefighter-Paramedic Willis “Bill” Halfacre after 41 years, ABC 3 WEAR-TV reported. Halfacre began his career in 1981 as a firefighter with the Ensley Volunteer Fire Department before joining Escambia...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
FireRescue1

Video: Tornado smashes Ohio fire station in 'direct hit'

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — At least three people were injured, hundreds of homes were damaged and thousands were without power Wednesday after a suspected tornado and severe thunderstorms passed through southwest Ohio. Although it hasn’t been confirmed, the National Weather Service says radar data and images from the Goshen...
GOSHEN, OH
FireRescue1

Bullet pierces Fla. fire rescue truck during July 4 celebration

LAUDERHILL, Fla. — As firefighters were working at a house fire possibly caused by fireworks Monday night, they also had to dodge bullets, Local10 reported. Gunshots rang out as people were celebrating the Fourth of July, sending bullets flying. One bullet pierced a fire rescue truck windshield. “The crews...
LAUDERHILL, FL
FireRescue1

Lateral Firefighter EMT-B / Paramedic

Firefighter/EMT (Basic or Paramedic) Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R) is the largest fire and emergency services provider in the State of Oregon, serving the city of Portland and the regional metropolitan area. In addition to responding to fire, medical, and other emergency incidents, PF&R is the lead responder for all-natural and human-caused disasters including, earthquakes, floods, and terrorism, and acts as an important safety net for those suffering from homelessness or without support systems. PF&R also provides critical public safety and community health services including fire prevention, community outreach, and public education.
PORTLAND, OR

