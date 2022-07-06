ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Rogoff has 'strong conviction' that the Fed won't 'get its wish of a soft landing'

Cover picture for the articleDuring an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, Harvard University economics professor Kenneth Rogoff analyzed the ‘sharp slowdown’ of the price of oil as the supply and demand dynamic continues to fluctuate. KENNETH ROGOFF: Europe is in...

rigzone.com

Saudis Raise Oil Prices to Near Record

Saudi Arabia increased next month’s oil prices for its biggest market of Asia amid signs that underlying demand remains robust despite growing recessionary concerns. State producer Saudi Aramco raised its key Arab Light crude grade for Asian customers by $2.80 a barrel from July to $9.30 above the regional benchmark, almost a record high. The move was roughly in line with expectations, according to a Bloomberg survey of refiners and traders last week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Citi Warns Oil May Collapse

Crude oil could collapse to $65 a barrel by the end of this year and slump to $45 by end-2023 if a demand-crippling recession hits, Citigroup Inc. has warned. That outlook is based on an absence of any intervention by OPEC+ producers and a decline in oil investments, analysts including Francesco Martoccia and Ed Morse said in a report. Brent, the global crude benchmark, last traded near $113 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Oil Traders in Panic After Russia CPC Terminal Order

A Russian court order to halt oil loadings from a port in the Black Sea has unnerved European crude traders. — A Russian court order to halt oil loadings from a port in the Black Sea has unnerved European crude traders already reeling from the tightest regional market in years, sending prices for competing barrels spiraling.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it’s nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
POLITICS
Fox News

Biden 'crime family' profits from oil while Americans suffer from gas prices: Energy expert

Power the Future founder Daniel Turner scorned the Biden "crime family" for profiting from selling oil barrels while Americans suffer Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle." DANIEL TURNER: This is disturbing on multiple levels. To start with, the president told us he was releasing these reserves to lower the price of gas nationally. And then you find out that he, through Secretary Granholm of the Department of Energy, is selling them around on the world market and selling them to the communist Chinese. So, "A," we're selling our strategic raw materials, our strategic reserves to the communist country [that's] our adversary. And then you find out one of the companies that was brokering this deal — one of [its] top investors is, of course, Hunter Biden.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Commodity prices drop in sign that inflation may be peaking

Commodity prices are tumbling in the latest sign that the blistering rate of inflation might be leveling off. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, fell more than 8% on Tuesday and was trading at less than $100 per barrel for the first time since early May. Meanwhile, copper...
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Energy charter treaty makes climate action nearly illegal in 52 countries

Five young people whose resolve was hardened by floods and wildfires recently took their governments to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). Their claim concerns each country’s membership of an obscure treaty they argue makes climate action impossible by protecting fossil fuel investors. The energy charter treaty has...
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

Oil Prices Move Sharply Lower

Oil prices moved “sharply lower” on Tuesday, analysts at Standard Chartered highlighted in a new report sent to Rigzone late yesterday. The commodity tested below $105 per barrel in early trading as the recent “tug of war” between recessionary fears and falling demand on the one side and unstable geopolitics and falling supply on the other side moved in favor of the former combination, the analysts noted in the report.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Car industry suffers worst June since 1996

The UK automotive industry suffered its worst June for new car sales since 1996.Registrations of new vehicles fell by 24.3% last month compared with June 2021, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).Global shortages of components such as semiconductors continue to hamper manufacturers’ ability to fulfil demand, with 141,000 new cars registered in June, the trade body said.Ongoing challenges in component supply, exacerbated by restrictions in China, hamper auto industry’s ability to fulfil demand, with UK new car registrations falling -24.3% in Junehttps://t.co/gKoYmzdjCe pic.twitter.com/JjGZlr3uml— SMMT (@SMMT) July 5, 2022Drivers are having to wait more than 12 months...
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Oil sell-off: 'We believe this move has overshot,' Goldman Sachs says

The violent sell-off in oil prices amid recession fears may prove short-lived, according to Goldman Sachs. "We believe this move has overshot," Goldman Sachs commodities strategist Damien Courvalin stated in a new note to clients. "While risks of a future recession are growing, key to our bullish view is that the current oil deficit remains unresolved, with demand destruction through high prices the only solver left as still declining inventories approach critically low levels."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Biden’s fairy-tale view of land mines threatens the lives of our armed forces

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a recent policy decision by the Biden administration could hamper U.S. troops' ability to defend themselves]. The Biden administration last week announced it would dramatically limit the use of anti-personnel land mines by U.S. forces and destroy the entire...
MILITARY

