Lande Hekt – “Gay Space Cadets”

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuncie Girls leader Lande Hekt is back with a new solo album, House Without A View, the follow-up to her 2021 Album Of The Week-worthy debut Going To Hell. It doesn’t include “Romantic,”...

www.stereogum.com

The FADER

Yaya Bey shares self-drected “big daddy ya” video

In June, Yaya Bey released Remember Your North Star, the full-length follow-up to her 2020 breakthrough LP, Madison Tapes, and her subsequent 2021 EP, The Things I Can’t Take With Me. She’s now shared a self-directed music video for “big daddy ya,” which sits third on the new album’s tracklist and is the fourth of its 18 songs to receive an autonomous visual treatment.
MUSIC
Stereogum

End – “Eden Will Drown” & Cult Leader – “Ataraxis”

Brendan Murphy is the frontman of the Hamilton, Ontario metalcore warriors Counterparts, and he’s also the leader of End, a sort of metallic hardcore supergroup. The other members of End have been in bands like Fit For An Autopsy, the Dillinger Escape Plan, Blacklisted, Shai Hulud, and Misery Signals. A couple of years ago, End released their full-length debut Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face, and it was nasty. Now, End are teaming up with a likeminded band for a new split EP that promises to be just as disgusting.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
American Songwriter

The Bacon Brothers Lean on Family Chemistry for New EP ‘Erato’

The first song Kevin Bacon wrote used the first three chords he learned on guitar. Ever since, partnering with his brother Michael, in the band The Bacon Brothers, Kevin has been growing, learning, and maturing as a songwriter. For someone who reads scripts all the time, Kevin never much considered himself a “writer,” indeed such is the case of many burgeoning artists—it can be hard to own that which you aspire to be, even if you’re there already. But now, some few decades into their partnership, the Bacon Brothers are making excellent music together—even if they’re never sure if or where the next song might come from. Part-unspeakable chemistry, part-tension through creativity, the duo is set to release its latest album, an EP called Erato, on July 8, which demonstrates how far they’ve come together and gives a window into perhaps the next generation of Bacon boys making music for the world.
MUSIC
Parade

Madonna Hints at Musical Collaboration With Son David Banda

Madonna may be collaborating on new music with her son, David Banda. The multi-Platinum artist posted a video on her Instagram teasing the joint effort. In the clip, the singer can be heard harmonizing the word "collaboration" before the two start to dance out their nerves and excitement. They appear to be in a recording studio.
THEATER & DANCE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NME

Hyolyn drops powerful music video for ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’

Ex-SISTAR member Hyolyn has shared the music video for her Queendom 2 finale single ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’. Set in a barren desert and a construction site, the K-pop idol shows off the intense choreography to the powerful dance track, with rapper Lee Young-ji later appearing to perform her verse in the song’s bridge.
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Saucy Santana Explains Why Gays Run The World

Saucy Santana has quickly become one of the fastest-growing artists in the hip-hop industry. He's known for his upbeat songs about confidence and body positivity as well as his hilarious personality that is displayed across his social media platforms. The Connecticut native is bold, fierce, and determined to make a name for himself as an esteemed rapper.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Hear Blondie’s Previously Unreleased Demo “I Love You Honey, Give Me A Beer”

Blondie has unveiled a previously unheard track called “I Love You Honey, Give Me A Beer,” which was originally recorded in 1980. “I Love You Honey, Give Me A Beer” is the original demo for what became their “Go Through It,” the closing track from their 1980 album Autoamerican. That demo will be included on the forthcoming box set Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982, out August 26.
MUSIC
One Green Planet

Animals Are Increasingly Being Teased and Tortured on Social Media, According to New Report

There is a growing number of animals being teased and tortured on video on social media, according to a new report by the Social Media Animal Cruelty Coalition (SMACC). SMACC is a section of Asia for Animals organization and the new report revealed that between February and May 2022, 200 videos depicting animals being tortured by teasing were shared on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
ANIMALS
Pitchfork

Yaya Bey Releases New Video for “Big Daddy Ya”: Watch

Yaya Bey has shared a new music video for her song “Big Daddy Ya.” The track comes from Remember Your North Star, her most recent LP and second studio album overall. In the clip, which she directed herself, the Brooklyn R&B singer-songwriter can be seen posing before a camera in a range of stylish outfits during a photoshoot. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Mitski’s “Love Me More” Gets A Frenetic-Then-Peaceful Clark Remix

The final advance single from Mitski’s Laurel Hell was “ ,” a poppy new wave track that spent its runtime piling on jittery tension, in part through a dizzying array of synth melodies. Today that song gets a remix from Clark, who at first plays up the frenetic elements in the song and then extracts them altogether, as if all that kinetic energy has finally been exhausted.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Rat Tally – “Longshot”

A couple weeks ago, Addy Harris released “Spinning Wheel,” the lead single from her upcoming debut full-length as Rat Tally, In My Car. Today, she’s back with another new track, “Longshot,” which builds into a satisfyingly fuzzy chorus. “But I’m OK if you’re OK/ I’m too lazy to say I’m not,” she sings on it. “Even if I wanted to explain/ It would probably take too long/ Can’t go back.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Manny Charlton, Founding Nazareth Guitarist, Dead At 80

Manny Charlton, a founding member of the Scottish hard-rock band Nazareth, has died. He was 80. The news was confirmed by the guitarist’s grandson Jamie Charlton, who shared a photo on social media with the caption “RIP Grandad.”. Born in Andalusia, southern Spain, Charlton relocated to Dunfermline, Scotland...
MUSIC

