Public Notice

I attended the pro-choice rally yesterday in Sheridan and was proud to see how many men and women were there, standing up against the will of the Supreme Court and members of our legislature to impose their religious and moral beliefs as well as their health doctrines on the women who have to carry the weight of their decisions. These law makers believe they have the right to force a woman to carry to term a child who may be damaged to the point it will certainly miscarry or die within a short time of being born, whose mother may be only 13 years old, who may be drug addicted and living on the street, who may not have the finances to take care of her already existing family, may be severely challenged mentally or physically, or who might be in an abusive relationship where both mother and child would be in danger. Some legislators would even remove the exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest, or whose birth will likely harm the health of the mother.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO