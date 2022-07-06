Public Notice

Funeral services for JoAnn Walters, 88-year-old Buffalo resident, who passed away early Saturday morning, July 2, at her home, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 13 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Buffalo with Bishop Tyler Broadrick officiating. Visitation will be held at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 12., and at the LDS Church from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on the morning of July 13. Interment will be in the Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services immediately following the funeral. Donations in JoAnn’s memory may be made to the Johnson County YMCA at 101 Klondike Drive in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com.

BUFFALO, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO