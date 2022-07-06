ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, WY

Public Notice

buffalobulletin.com
 2 days ago

Johnson County Republican Party Central Committee Meeting Notice. Purpose: The Johnson County Republican Party Central Committee...

www.buffalobulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
buffalobulletin.com

Velma Dora Veneziano

Velma Dora Veneziano (Taylor), 100-year-old Evanston, Illinois resident, passed away on Oct. 29, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 8 in Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo with Pastor William Dunlap officiating. Online condolences may be left at harnessfuneralhome.com.
BUFFALO, WY
buffalobulletin.com

New West HS admitting freshmen next year

New West High School will — for the first time since its establishment in 2019 — admit freshman students for the 2022-23 school year. “We’re really excited about that,” Principal Mike Hanson said. “And, again, like we’ve talked about in the past, we’re just evolving to match what the community wants and needs, and there was a lot of interest from parents in the community who wanted another option for their freshman.”
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
buffalobulletin.com

JoAnn Walters

Funeral services for JoAnn Walters, 88-year-old Buffalo resident, who passed away early Saturday morning, July 2, at her home, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 13 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Buffalo with Bishop Tyler Broadrick officiating. Visitation will be held at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 12., and at the LDS Church from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on the morning of July 13. Interment will be in the Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services immediately following the funeral. Donations in JoAnn’s memory may be made to the Johnson County YMCA at 101 Klondike Drive in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com.
BUFFALO, WY
buffalobulletin.com

One Final Go

Isabelle Camino joined the rodeo scene in Buffalo almost as soon as she could walk. When Camino was 18-months-old, her mom took her out and led her through her first patterns in front of a crowd. By the time she was 3, she was riding those patterns on her own. And by age 5, she’d won her first buckle.
BUFFALO, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, WY
County
Johnson County, WY
Buffalo, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
Johnson County, WY
Government
buffalobulletin.com

Man arrested after pretending to be undercover cop at National 9 Inn

GILLETTE (WNE) — A 33-year-old man was arrested after claiming he was an undercover cop at the National 9 Inn at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. A 26-year-old desk clerk reported there was an armed man in the lobby. The suspect told the employee that he was afraid of the “Mexican mafia,” said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. The clerk told dispatch that the man had left a Taurus 9mm on the counter before going into the office.
GILLETTE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy