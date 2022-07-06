Xbox owners are about to lose access to HUNDREDS of games in major cull
MICROSOFT is pulling the plug on loads of classic games available through its Xbox Live Gold subscription service.
The tech giant has decided to stop including Xbox 360 titles as part of the popular platform.
Free games are included each month.
All old Xbox 360 games are available to play on the latest Xbox Series X / S consoles, as well as the previous Xbox One.
But from October, Xbox 360 ones will no longer be available.
In an email to disappointed players, the firm said it had "reached the limit of our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalogue".
Any titles already downloaded won't be affected for as long as you have them.
Gamers will have until October 1 to download any others through the service, so get them now before they're gone.
An email from Microsoft to customers said: "From 1 October 2022, the monthly games provided to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members via Games with Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 titles.
"We have reached the limit of our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalogue; however, Games with Gold will continue to include exciting Xbox One titles and exclusive savings each month.
"This will not impact any Xbox 360 games that you downloaded before October 2022.
"Any Xbox 360 titles that you redeem via Games with Gold before that time are yours to keep on your Xbox account, regardless of whether you continue your subscription.
"Thank you for being a loyal member."
Last year, it was rumoured that Xbox Live Gold could be shut down.
