Former Cashion Football Star Dies in Cliff Jumping Accident

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man and a 14 year old were injured in an apparent car surfing incident. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said both were riding on top of an SUV on a rural road near Canton in Blaine County, early Wednesday morning. The driver made a...
OKLAHOMA CITY — The recent storms left thousands without power in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Gas and Electric said the majority of residents would have theirs back Saturday night but some are still having to push through this heat. The storm made a huge mess in an OKC neighborhood near...
Two people were injured following a shooting that took place overnight at a birthday party near Choctaw, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police responded to a shooting call at around 12:30 a.m. near South Indian Meridian Road and Southeast 44th Street. Officers said they observed that 30 to 60 teenagers...
FAIRVIEW, Okla. (AP) — An oilfield worker was killed Thursday in an accident at a northwestern Oklahoma oil rig, officials said. In a statement, the Major County Sheriff’s Office says the accident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. about six miles (10 kilometers) northeast of Fairview or about 130 miles (210 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.
The body of a man was pulled Friday from Canton Lake, Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms. Paul W. McLemore, 28, from Watonga was found floating on the lake near the west end of the dam, according to troopers. The victim had been floating there for days, according to OHP. The investigation...
(Perkins, Okla.) — A man and two women, all from out-of-town, have been jailed on $2,500 bail each pending court appearances next week on charges of breaking into an unoccupied house in rural Perkins and vandalizing it — leaving about $2,200 in damages. David Allen Prozzo Jr., 32,...
The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man admitted to shooting his girlfriend and dropping her off at a local hospital during a traffic stop on the city's northwest side just after the incident occurred.
KOCO – A Norman man was killed Saturday at Lake Eufaula after surfing behind a boat, falling and being struck by the boat’s propeller as it backed up toward him, according to a Department of Public Safety news release. Braxton Byrd, 23, was killed around 6 p.m. roughly a mile south of Porum Landing Boat Ramp on Lake Eufaula. He was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later. Byrd was wearing a life preserver, DPS said.
ANADARKO, Okla. — Students at the Riverside Indian School in Anadarko spoke of the horrors they experienced. Last summer, the United States Interior Department started its federal boarding school initiative. This year, they released the findings of those reports and the trauma that was inflicted on natives. The oldest...
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE. Ted's in Norman is reopening at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Ted's Cafe Escondido has temporarily closed its Norman location after a small equipment fire on the roof of the building. The fire broke out early Wednesday after the restaurant on N. Interstate Drive had already...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Walmart in Oklahoma City was briefly closed Tuesday afternoon after a robbery occurred at a nearby store. Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called to the area of Reno and MacArthur. A cell phone store had been robbed and the suspect was on the...
A traffic stop over the weekend in Oklahoma City led police to arrest a man in connection to the murder of a Guthrie woman. According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers observed a vehicle driving erratically on Sunday around 9:45 p.m. near NW 36th and N. Grand Blvd. Police...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released the identity of a woman killed over the weekend during a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City. At 1:35 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of multiple gunshots in a crowded parking lot near Northeast 36th Street and Lottie Avenue. Authorities said EMSA took a...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – A man was arrested and taken to jail after allegedly attacking another man in Oklahoma County on Wednesday. Jason Spike, 49, was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery and destruction of property, according to Aaron Brilbeck, Public Information Officer for the Sheriff’s Office.
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City barbecue favorite is closing its doors at the end of July because inflation has taken its toll. They are closing their doors after almost nine years in OKC. "Just staffing, inflation, the economy, we just can't keep up with the times," said Tiffany...
