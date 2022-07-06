ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

The wild #GentleMinions TikTok trend that has theaters banning fans in suits, explained

By Charles Curtis
 2 days ago
Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world. Are you confused as to why you’re seeing #GentleMinions on TikTok or Twitter and seeing a bunch of dudes in suits going to see Minions: The Rise of Gru? We’re here to help.

That’s right: There’s a new TikTok trend that’s sweeping the nation … but it’s leading to some theaters warning movie-goers that they won’t allow in people who are pulling off the #GentleMinions meme.

What’s it all about? Don’t worry, we’re going to attempt to explain it all for you:

Wait, what's this about Minions?

Let’s start with the obvious: Minions: The Rise of Gru, as part of the Despicable Me franchise, has dropped in theaters. The animated feature has more of those yellow Minions that are always funny and entertaining.

... Wut?

This is #GentleMinions.

They’re apparently dressing up in suits and doing that same tent thing with their hands like Gru and going to theaters en masse.

Oh, and naturally, they’re filming it:

Why the suits and not Minions costumes?

As an old person, I don’t always have the answers to these questions. But I went down a rabbit hole and found this, via Variety:

Bill Hirst, a teenager in Sydney, Australia, created one of the first posts on TikTok to take part in the trend. Hirst’s video, which features a swath of young people in suit jackets moving up an escalator, has accrued more than 8.5 million views over the past week. “The Rise of Gru” released in theaters in Australia on June 23, giving Hirst and company a head start on the trend before the film became available in other territories.

“My mate saw one of the first videos that was quite small at the time. We wanted to do it just for fun,” Hirst told Variety. “We just chucked on our suits and went straight to the cinemas…It was very spontaneous. We had our formal literally a couple days before that. We had all had our suits ready.”

However, Hirst realized that his friends’ unassuming act of dress-up was part of a much larger movement upon visiting the theater, where the group ran into another sizable band of young people dressed in formal attire.

How does everyone feel about this?

Well, Universal LOVES it obviously:

But some theaters? Not so much:

So, uh, not so Gentle Minions?

I guess so.

