Florida State

Scientists track adorable Florida panther kittens in effort to save species

10NEWS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAPLES, Fla. — Baby Florida panthers only have a 33% chance of survival, based on recent data. It's a daunting number facing the adult panther population, which only stands at about 120-230 total, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. That's why wildlife experts are working...

www.wtsp.com

