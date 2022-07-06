ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi on cover of NBA 2K23 WNBA edition

By T.J. Quinn
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSue Bird and Diana Taurasi have been linked for more than two decades, playing together at UConn and then helping the U.S. Olympic women's basketball team win five gold medals. Now the basketball greats will appear on the cover of the NBA 2K23 WNBA edition video game that will...

www.espn.com

