Diane Derzis says she and her staff are angry and upset. They are also very determined.After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, and the top legal official in the state the “certified” a 2007 trigger law banning all abortions, they had 10 days to see as many patients as possible before the only clinic of its kind in all of Mississippi closed it doors, perhaps forever.That means that until July 6 – with the exception of the July 4 holiday when they could not get a doctor – Derzis and her staff will be working with little rest to...

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO